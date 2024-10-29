Strategic investment: Elevate company culture by potentialising people

Image source: fauxels from Pexels

The International Monetary Fund report released halfway through 2024 found that while global growth looks relatively stable on the surface, there are undercurrents affecting overall positivity and momentum.

The world is, as the report describes, in a sticky spot. And people do not work in isolation of these undercurrents. Gallup found that 20% of the world’s employees are lonely, engagement is stagnating and overall well-being is on a decline. The cost of this disengaged, deflated workforce, says the company, is in the region of $8.9tn and approximately 9% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). Employees are also feeling replaceable.

The American Psychological Association (APA) shows that the mercurial economic, social and political environments are influencing employee decision-making and needs. Employees are increasingly seeking stability, well-being, and meaning in their work. Unfortunately, the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to destabilize organisational foundations. As a result, both companies and employees are grappling to regain their equilibrium.

Defining employee potentialising

People are not a pillar within the business, they are its foundation. If they are committed, engaged and supported, then they deliver that elusive magic and bring their energy that can ignite a company’s culture. And ticking all of these boxes comes down to leadership. The environment follows the leader – people will want to give more, be more and create more if they feel that they are working within a company that values their potential, and recognises their worth.

Potentialising employees means measuring the success of a business against the success of its people. Your business can invest in all of the right baseline tools such as leadership enablement, benchmarking, and referencing against people practices, but if you’re not actually putting people at the centre of these conversations, you’re not prioritising their potential.

People don’t want to hear about benchmarks and metrics and standards – they’re important, sure, but people want to hear about the people-things. They want to know what your business is doing to enable their success. This takes people-centricity a level up.

Redefining people within growth

Drive commercial outcomes by prioritising interactions with people, both inside and outside the organisation. Every person within the company is skilled and a leader of their own roles, and masters of their destinies. Recognising their individuality and embracing diversity, enables the cultivation of spaces where people can thrive. This, in turn, enhances interactions with customers. Happy employees lead to satisfied clients, and happy customers make for a successful business.

Creating a psychologically safe space for employees ensures that people feel they truly belong. As a recent Harvard Business Review study into the value of human-centred leadership found, employee fulfilment rests on the foundations of leadership, recognising the individual, and meeting unique needs.

Levelling up on servant leadership is heart leadership. Heart leadership champions empathy and elevates humanity and authenticity, where leaders relate to employees by investing, empowering and caring for them. This is the secret sauce to potentialising.

The myth of a 9-to-5 model to drive employee productivity must be shattered once and for all, and in its place, we need flexible work environments that align employee and organisational needs - building spaces that allow people to thrive.

Nobody needs to be perfect. None of us are perfect. Nobody needs to fit a specific mould. We need to smash the mould and elevate uniqueness. The primary goal, particularly at Mukuru, is to inspire people to fully embrace their authentic selves in their roles while fostering a culture of mutual respect and civility.

When the organisation prioritises and shows up for its people, the people become motivated to invest in themselves and wholly show up for the organisation. And this synergy is when it truly discovers the value of potentialising its employees.