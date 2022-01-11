SSA's Fine & Country: Eco-home trends, sustainable tips

As more people recognise the urgency of preserving our planet, eco-friendly home trends have surged in popularity, with homeowners seeking innovative ways to minimise their environmental footprint while maximising sustainability.
From energy-efficient upgrades to mindful consumption practices, the journey towards creating an eco-friendly home is both rewarding and impactful, explains Fine & Country sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) styling and staging specialists. Here, the team shares eco-home trends and tips for more sustainable living.
Here are some key trends driving the popularity of eco-friendly homes:
Additionally, solar panels have become a prevalent feature, allowing households to harness clean, renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Bamboo, reclaimed wood, and recycled glass are popular choices for flooring and countertops, offering durability and aesthetic appeal while minimising environmental impact. Furthermore, eco-friendly paints and finishes free of harmful chemicals are gaining traction for their health benefits and contribution to indoor air quality.
Here are some practical tips to help you embark on your journey towards sustainable living: