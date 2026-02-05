South African farmers must embrace technology to remain competitive

As global competition intensifies and environmental pressures mount, farmers who fail to adopt modern technology risk falling behind competitors who leverage advanced tools to maximise efficiency and profitability.

From precision agriculture in grain production to smart irrigation systems in horticulture, staying abreast of technological advancements has become essential for maintaining profitability and sustainability in modern farming operations.

The fundamental shift in agricultural technology lies in the development of judicious tools that collect, analyse, and respond to data to optimise input application and increase profitability.

Grain

In grain production, precision agriculture encompasses variable seed planting technology to sophisticated systems that integrate soil analysis, GPS guidance, and real-time data collection.

These systems enable farmers to plant at optimal densities based on soil conditions, apply fertiliser selectively according to specific nutrient deficiencies, and monitor yields directly through cloud-connected harvesters that feed data back into the next growing cycle.

Irrigation

Smart irrigation technology exemplifies this integrated approach, calculating water requirements for individual plants based on external temperature, plant variety, humidity levels, and time of day. Livestock operations benefit equally from technological advancement.

Horticulture

The benefits of this technological integration extend across all agricultural sectors. In horticultural operations, applications range from tree-level monitoring using drones for pest and disease detection to mechanical harvesting systems.

The precision approach delivers more efficient operations, reduced input costs through targeted application and environmental protection through minimised chemical usage.

However, technology adoption requires careful consideration of cost-benefit analysis, particularly given the substantial investment required for advanced equipment. Farmers must evaluate their operational scale, management capacity, and specific challenges before investing in expensive technology.

The equipment's applicability across multiple commodities or neighbouring operations can help justify costs, but farmers must develop comprehensive utilisation plans before making any long-term decisions.

Employment

A consideration for any agricultural business, but one that is particularly acute in developing nations, is the impact of technological adoption on employment. Some technologies have the potential to displace manual labour, but many also create demand for more educated and skilled workers.

The shift opens employment opportunities across a broader spectrum, requiring expertise in data analysis, equipment operation, and technical maintenance.