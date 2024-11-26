South African families find stability, education, and community in Malta amid growing relocation trend

As South Africans increasingly seek new opportunities abroad, Malta is emerging as a prime destination for families aiming to establish a secure, opportunity-rich life.

With a surge of interest from South African expatriates, Malta's appeal lies in its safe environment, high-quality education system, and welcoming lifestyle - a combination that has contributed to a nearly 30% increase in South Africans applying for residency in Malta over the past two years.

“Malta offers a secure, stable lifestyle with a close-knit community and strong educational options, making it ideal for families seeking a fresh start,” explains James Muscat Azzopardi, director at Credence, a corporate services and advisory firm in Malta.

“Our team has successfully guided a growing number of South African families through Malta’s regulatory processes, helping them transition seamlessly to life on the island.”

Malta’s educational system, built on the UK model, offers a broad choice of private and international schools that cater to children of all ages, as well as a university that ranks among Europe’s most reputable.

“In Malta, South African families can access high-quality, English-speaking education for their children, eliminating language barriers and easing integration,” Muscat Azzopardi adds.

The number of South African students enrolled in Maltese schools has risen by nearly 40% in the last year, illustrating the growing trust in Malta's educational standards.

Safety and serenity

Malta’s low crime rate and emphasis on community safety are top attractions for expatriate families. Many South Africans report the unique peace of mind that comes with Malta’s secure environment, where it’s common for locals to leave their doors and cars unlocked.

This lifestyle, paired with the island’s stunning Mediterranean setting, means families can enjoy outdoor activities like soccer, rugby, diving, and hiking year-round.

With its 8,000 years of rich cultural history, Malta offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity with arts, heritage sites, and recreational options that appeal to people of all ages. South African families often find it easy to integrate into Malta’s social fabric as they join a growing community of South African expatriates who have made Malta their new home.

Financial stability is another reason South African families are choosing Malta. The country’s tax regime is highly favourable, with a flat 15% tax on foreign income remitted to Malta and exemptions from capital gains and inheritance taxes. South African expatriates are also benefiting from Malta’s double taxation agreements, which ensure tax efficiency and protection on global assets.

Recent studies reveal that South Africans relocating to Malta have saved up to 35% on taxes compared to their South African obligations, underscoring Malta’s attractiveness as a financial base.

With a dedicated team well-versed in Malta’s residency and citizenship-by-investment programmes, Credence supports South African families through every stage of the relocation process including residence applications and setting up businesses.

“Our goal is to make this journey as seamless as possible, allowing families to quickly settle and experience Malta’s unique advantages,” says Muscat Azzopardi. “We’re committed to helping South African families secure a future that prioritises both quality of life and financial security.”