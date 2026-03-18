Smart mobility, smarter growth: Reimagining African supply chains for a digital decade

Smart mobility is more than a frequently used term – it is increasingly recognised as a source of competitive advantage, particularly in African logistics and transport, where implementation gaps can have material operational consequences. For Nicolé Mey, digital and IT executive: Unitrans, “Smart mobility means leveraging connectivity to become more competitive. Achieving this isn’t just about digital tools; it’s about ensuring connectivity supports safer operations, faster delivery, improved asset utilisation, and supply chain resilience.”

Logistics performance is now widely viewed as a strategic consideration rather than a purely back-office function. Global trade and logistics research, including work by the World Bank, consistently links logistics capability to competitiveness and resilience. Yet across Africa, supply chains must operate amid fragmented infrastructure, uneven border processes, evolving security risks, and varied levels of digital readiness. In this environment, technology alone is not a solution. What matters is building digital capability that allows organisations to operate more predictably within these constraints.

The three pillars of smart mobility

One common misconception is that smart mobility refers to a single technology. In practice, it rests on three interconnected elements.

1. Connected assets: vehicles, equipment, depots, and corridors instrumented through telematics, sensors, and interoperable platforms.

2. Mobility of data: where information is created once, stored securely, and reused across systems, reducing duplication and inconsistency.

3. Mobility of work: enabling teams to operate across locations and devices without disrupting workflows.

“When these elements align, logistics can shift from a reactive operation to a more proactive, connected network,” says Mey.

From reactive operations to predictive management

In many transport environments, decisions are still made after the fact: after a delay, an exception, or an escalation. Greater data availability changes this sequence. Continuous telemetry supports driver coaching, fuel optimisation, maintenance planning, and route adherence. Integrated supply chain data, including order signals, inventory updates, estimated arrival times, and corridor conditions, allows decision-making to move closer to real-time.

This enables exception-based management. Rather than monitoring every detail, systems flag abnormal or urgent conditions and route them to the appropriate role. In this context, visibility moves beyond a conceptual aspiration and becomes a practical management discipline.

Predictability is also central to trust. Procurement leaders, manufacturers, retailers, and public-sector stakeholders plan more effectively when supply chains can explain what is happening, why it is happening, and what is likely to happen next. Networks that communicate clearly become easier to plan around and more reliable to depend on.

The foundations that determine whether innovation scales

African logistics has no shortage of digital ambition, from real-time tracking platforms to automation in yards and warehouses. What is often overlooked, Mey notes, are the foundational enablers that determine whether innovation scales beyond pilot phases. These include data governance, shared definitions, interoperability, and human-centred design for frontline teams. Without these foundations, digital initiatives often stall. With them, modular ecosystems can emerge, allowing systems to connect rather than forcing uniform solutions across diverse operational contexts.

This is also where regulators can act as enablers of progress. More durable outcomes tend to emerge when operators provide operational context, innovators deliver modular solutions, and regulators offer clarity on data privacy, electronic documentation, and safety requirements. Digitisation reduces friction most effectively when governance frameworks and shared rules are established early.

Designing for imperfect infrastructure

Many African markets will not resolve every road, border process, or bottleneck in the near term. Technology does not remove these constraints, but it can help organisations manage their impact. By overlaying digital infrastructure onto physical corridors, organisations can plan, coordinate, and respond more effectively. Hybrid connectivity, combining fibre, cellular, satellite, and other networks, alongside digital checkpoints and geofenced risk zones, supports a more accurate view of corridor conditions. Even where infrastructure is imperfect, data enables better planning, earlier issue detection, and improved coordination.

Smart mobility is often discussed in terms of speed and cost, but its most durable value lies in safety and sustainability. Telematics and connected systems can surface indicators such as speeding, harsh driving, route deviation, and fatigue risk. When used appropriately, these insights support targeted coaching and prevention, contributing to measurable behavioural improvement and safer logistics corridors.

From systems upgrade to capability upgrade

Digitisation also enables operational-level visibility of emissions. Activity data covering fuel consumption, idling, load efficiency, and route performance allows targeted optimisation. Sustainability claims become credible only when they are measured, managed, and improved over time.

Digital transformation is not a systems upgrade. It is a capability upgrade. Over the coming years, the sector will require stronger data literacy at the frontline, deeper analytical capability in planning roles, and practical change leadership across geographically dispersed operations.

“African operating contexts introduce additional complexity,” Mey adds. “If digital tools add friction, they fail. If they simplify work and clarify decisions, adoption and performance improve.”

The mindset shift required is moving from projects to platforms. Data, connectivity, and safety must be treated as enduring capabilities rather than one-off initiatives. When people are supported to use these tools consistently, resilience becomes systemic. Competitiveness is built through consistency, not hype.

Consistency over hype

Smart mobility is not technology for its own sake. It is disciplined, human-centred operational improvement, designed for real African conditions. In a volatile decade, organisations that see sooner, decide faster, and act more safely will be better positioned to grow with confidence.



