Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

    School closures following weather warning

    8 Apr 2024
    Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg Education Districts and the Helderberg basin area in the Western Cape have been closed on Monday, 8 April, due to the severe storm warnings for these areas.
    Source: Unsplash

    The decision followed a Level 9 warning for damaging winds and rain in many parts of the province, issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

    Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline said the department’s default position is always to keep schools open but is mindful of the severity of the warnings in place, including a Level 9 warning for the Overberg and southern Cape Winelands.

    “We have not taken the decision to close these schools lightly: we have done so out of an abundance of caution to protect our learners and school staff. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

    “So far, we have already received reports from a number of schools that have been damaged by high winds, and our infrastructure team is currently assessing the damage. The closure will be in effect only for Monday, 8 April 2024, at this stage [and] the schools affected will communicate to parents in this regard,” Mauchline said.

    Mauchline added the department may also close selected schools on an ad hoc basis if damage to a school building requires to.

    She said the department will reevaluate the weather on Monday to determine whether any closures are necessary on Tuesday.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

