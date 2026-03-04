Sandwich generation: The true cost of caregiving in South Africa

For many people across South Africa today, midlife is becoming a balancing act between caring for children and supporting ageing parents. As living costs climb, life expectancy increases, and young adults take longer to achieve financial independence, households are stretching in new ways.

Source: Supplied. Tony Singleton is the chief executive officer at Turnberry.

This growing sandwich generation often finds itself responsible for two generations at once, emotionally and financially. What once seemed temporary is becoming a long-term reality, reshaping family dynamics, budgets and planning. Understanding how these pressures are unfolding helps reveal a broader shift in South African society and the decisions families must make.

A growing demographic carrying a dual burden

Adults between the ages of 30 and 60 – the demographic most affected by these shifting pressures – experience significantly lower levels of financial confidence than both younger and older groups. This trend reflects the reality that many are simultaneously responsible for school fees, groceries, transport, and household expenses, while also helping parents cover healthcare, medication, and daily needs.

With approximately 5.6 million South Africans now over the age of 60, the demand for family-based elder care continues to rise. For younger adults trying to build their own financial future, this dual responsibility places an enormous strain on emotional and economic well-being.

Healthcare costs are intensifying the pressure

Healthcare costs have become one of the most intense sources of strain. Medical inflation continues to run far ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and specialist fees often exceed medical-aid rates by several hundred percent. Despite this, only a small portion of medically insured South Africans have gap cover, leaving many families exposed to sudden medical bills when parents need hospitalisation, specialist treatment, advanced scans or chronic care.

Gap-cover providers report steadily rising claims, including high-cost procedures that can run into tens or even hundreds of thousands of rands. For younger adults already juggling multiple expenses, these unexpected medical shortfalls can quickly erode savings, push households into debt, or derail long-term goals such as buying property or saving for retirement.

The emotional toll of balancing two generations

The emotional demands placed on the sandwich generation are just as significant as the financial ones. Caregivers often describe feeling stretched thin, burned out, and struggling to maintain a sense of balance between work, parenting responsibilities, and caring for ageing parents.

The constant pressure to be present for everyone – children needing attention, parents requiring appointments and support, employers expecting performance – can be overwhelming. Without adequate financial and social support, the burden can lead to chronic stress, reduced productivity, and strained family relationships. This is particularly true in households where resources are already limited, or where siblings are unable to share the load.

Why financial tools like gap cover matter more than ever

Given these overlapping pressures, many younger adults are rethinking how they plan for healthcare and financial stability. Gap cover, for example, is becoming an increasingly important tool for bridging the widening financial gap between what medical schemes cover and the actual cost of specialist care.

It offers practical relief by absorbing the shortfalls that would otherwise fall on families, allowing caregivers to manage parental healthcare without sacrificing their own savings or long-term goals. In a climate where unexpected medical expenses can have lasting consequences, this buffer becomes a form of protection not only for a parent’s health, but for the entire family’s financial security.

Planning ahead to protect your family’s future

Preparing for this reality requires honest conversations and proactive planning. Many young South Africans are beginning to reassess their budgets, discuss shared caregiving responsibilities with siblings, and look for ways to strengthen their financial resilience. For some, that means prioritising emergency funds; for others, it means reviewing medical-aid options or seeking professional financial advice.

Alongside the financial considerations, there is also a growing recognition that emotional well-being is central to coping with the intensity of dual caregiving. Caregivers need time to recharge and protect their own mental health to sustainably support both parents and children.

Ultimately, the rise of South Africa’s sandwich generation reflects a profound shift in family structures. With parents living longer and children taking longer to achieve financial independence, younger adults are increasingly becoming the link between multiple generations.

While the responsibility can be heavy, it underscores the deep family bonds and interdependence that characterise South African households. With the right support systems, planning, and financial tools – including gap cover – young caregivers can manage these demands without sacrificing their own stability.

As healthcare costs continue to rise and family dynamics evolve, preparing now is one of the most powerful ways younger South Africans can protect not only their parents, but also themselves and the next generation to come.