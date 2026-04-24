SA's best restaurants and chefs vie for top honours at Restaurant Awards 2026

Nominees for the third annual South Africa Restaurant Awards have officially unveiled, marking a key moment for the country’s rapidly evolving hospitality sector as it continues to gain both local and international recognition.

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Set to take place on 25 May 2026 at Hotel Sky Sandton, the awards will once again bring together South Africa’s leading chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and hospitality professionals for an evening dedicated to recognising excellence across the industry.

This year’s nominees reflect the depth, diversity, and innovation shaping South Africa’s culinary landscape, from fine dining establishments and emerging concepts to the personalities and platforms influencing food culture across the country.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the awards provide a benchmark for quality, creativity, and service excellence within the sector.

Over the past two editions, the South Africa Restaurant Awards has established itself as a credible platform for recognising both established culinary leaders and rising talent.

Previous winners include acclaimed chefs such as Siba Mtongana and Moses Moloi.

The 2025 ceremony also marked a milestone moment for the awards, with a historic tie in the Best Cooking Show category between MasterChef South Africa and Expresso Culinary Hotline, highlighting the increasing competitiveness and quality within the industry.

Now entering its third year, the awards continue to expand their footprint, supported by the global reach of the World Restaurant Awards Group.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the organisation operates across 15 countries and oversees a portfolio that includes the British Restaurant Awards, World Restaurant Awards, World Hotel & Restaurant Awards, Mauritius Restaurant Awards, and the West Africa Restaurant Awards.

The 2026 edition is further elevated through the partnership with L'OR Espresso South Africa, the official coffee partner for the evening. Known for its premium blends and refined coffee experiences, L’OR will contribute to the event’s luxury positioning, including curated espresso martini offerings designed to complement the evening’s fine dining atmosphere.

Sara Kensington, partnerships director of the South Africa Restaurant Awards, commented on this year’s milestone, “We are honoured to recognise the exceptional talent driving South Africa’s culinary industry forward. The growth of the awards reflects the strength and resilience of the sector, as well as its increasing global relevance. Through our platform, we aim to spotlight the individuals and establishments shaping the future of hospitality, while positioning South Africa as a leading destination for culinary excellence.”

With the hospitality sector playing a significant role in the country’s economy, platforms such as the South Africa Restaurant Awards contribute to industry visibility, tourism appeal, and the recognition of culinary entrepreneurship.

As international interest in African cuisine continues to grow, the awards provide an important stage for showcasing South African talent to a global audience.

Official nominations list

Best Culinary Experience 2026

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar (Sandton)



The Siba Deli Foodshop & Eatery (Cape Town)



Fyn (Cape Town)



Epice Restaurant (Franschhoek)



Pier Restaurant (V&A Waterfront)



La Colombe Restaurant (Constantia)



Tempo Luxury Restaurant (Sandton)



Aman Restaurant (Sandton)

Best Restaurant in Cape Town 2026

Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay)



Dusk Restaurant (Cape Town)



La Colombe Restaurant (Constantia)



Merita Restaurant (Stellenbosch)



Pier Restaurant (V&A Waterfront)



La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)



Utopia Cape Town (Cape Town)



Grand Pavilion (Sea Point)

Best Hospitality 2026

MamaSamba (Rosebank)



Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery (Sandton)



Flames Restaurant (Westcliff)



Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar (Kempton Park)



The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)



Tashas (Sandton)



Roar Bistro & Bar (Sandton)

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant 2026

Encore Restaurant (Three Rivers)



Spur Steak Ranches



Mozambik Westrand (Wilgeheuwel)



Papachinos (Clearwater)



Smoke Daddy’s (Fourways)



JoyJozi (Dunkeld)



The Old Oak Restaurant & Family Centre (Linksfield North)



Klein Joostenberg (Cape Town)



The Green Room (Greenside)

Best Restaurant in Durban 2026

The Chefs' Table (Umhlanga)



Max's Lifestyle (Umlazi)



The Hussar Grill Oceans (Lagoon Drive, Durban)



The Lookout (Glenashly)



Doughed - Woodfired Dining Experiences (Windermere, Durban)



Butcher Boys Grill (Umhlanga)



Zai Restaurant Durban (Morningside)



Olive and Oil (Umhlanga)



Barnaby's Grillhouse (Durban North)



Spiga (Morningside)



9th Avenue Marina (Durban)

Best Chef 2026

Moses Moloi



Ryan Cole



Peter Tempelhoff



Bonga Williams



Thabo Phake



Zola Nene



Lorna Maseko



Luke Dale-Roberts



James Gaag



Wandile Mabaso



Callan Austin

Best Hotel Restaurant 2026

Eclipse Restaurant (Hotel Sky)



Level Seven Restaurant (Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre)



Qunu Restaurant (The Saxon Hotel)



Bushveld Terrace Restaurant on Kruger (Bushveld Terrace Hotel on Kruger)



Epice Restaurant (Le Quartier Français Hotel)



Veld at Spier (Spier Hotel)



Azure Restaurant (The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa)



Amuse-Bouche (Fairlawns Boutique Hotel)



Matoppie Restaurant (Groblersbrug, Limpopo)

Best Restaurant Chain 2026 (Sponsored by Mondayrepublic.com)

Col'Cacchio



Nando's



Ocean Basket



Mugg & Bean



Wimpy



RocoMamas



Chicken Licken



Pizza Perfect



Turn 'n Tender



Roman's Pizza



KFC

Best New Restaurant 2026

Golden Hour Asian Grill House (Pretoria)



S!gns (Sandton)



La Salud (Sandton)



Veld at Spier (Cape Town)



Amare (Cape Town)



The SALT Road Houghton (Houghton)



Ikara Restaurant (Edenvale)



The Naked Woolf (Rosebank)



Nine Lives Supper Club (Rosebank)



Zuney Wagyu Burgers (Rosebank)



Forking Good (Bryanston)



Papa Don’t Preach (Bedfordview)



Mira (Sandton)

Best Fine Dining 2026 (Sponsored by L’Or South Africa)

Aman Restaurant (Woodmead)



The LivingRoom (Durban)



Flames Restaurant (Westcliff, Johannesburg)



Dusk Restaurant (Stellenbosch)



Clico Hotel (Rosebank)



The 11'th Floor Restaurant (Bedforview)



La Colombe Restaurant (Constantia)



Stephnie's (Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria)



Zioux Restaurant (Sandown, Sandton)

Best Bar 2026

Proud Mary (Rosebank)



The Living Room Jozi (Maboneng Precinct)



Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Alto234 (Sandown, Sandton)



San Deck, Bar & Restaurant (Sandhurst, Sandton)



The Ivy Garden (Bedfordview, Germiston)



The Greenhouse (Sandown, Sandton)



Rockets (Bryanston)



Mix Cocktail Bar (Rosebank)

Best Restaurant in Eastern Cape 2026

Muse Restaurant (Port Elizabeth, Qgeberha)



The Hacklewood Restaurant (Walmer, Qgeberha)



Die Walskipper (Jeffreys Bay)



Grazia Fine Food & Wine (East London)



Nevermind (St. Francis Bay)



Ginger The Restaurant (Port Elizabeth, Qgeberha)



Graze by the River (Port Alfred)



De Kelder Restaurant (Summerstrand)

Best Restaurant in Northern Cape 2026

Copper Oryx (Kimberley)



The Heights Restaurant & Bistro (Monument Heights, Kimberley)



Tauren Steak Ranch (Springbok)



The Hussar Grill (Kimberley)



Red Ox Steakhouse (Upington)



The Fat Greek (Kimberley)



Inni Kraal (Colesberg)



Occidental Bar (Kimberley)

Best Restaurant in North-West 2026

La Terrazza Restaurant (Hartbeespoort)



Kosmos Café Restaurant & Bar (Hartbeespoort)



Vista's Restaurant at The Feather Hill (Potchefstroom)



Silver Orange Bistro (Hartbeespoort)



The Raj Restaurant (Sun City)



Palmetto Restaurant & Lounge (Mahikeng)



Vela Contemporary Portuguese Restaurant (Hartbeespoort)

Best Restaurant in Western Cape 2026 (Sponsored by Dechavel Watches)

Reverie Social Table (Cape Town)



Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia (Constantia)



Foxcroft Restaurant (Constantia)



Eike by Bertus Basson (Stellenbosch)



The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock)



The Fat Fish (Plettenberg Bay)



Dusk Restaurant (Stellenbosch)



La Colombe Restaurant (Constantia)



FYN (Cape Town)



Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch)

Best Restaurant in Sandton 2026 (Sponsored by L’Or South Africa)

Tempo Luxury Restaurant (Sandton)



Cilantros (Sandhurst)



Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar (Sandhurst)



Mosso Savour Turkish Luxury (Sandhurst)



Saint Restaurant (Rivonia)



Gemelli Restaurant (Bryanston)



San Deck Bar & Restaurant (Sandhurst)



Bowl'd Restaurant, Bar & Lounge (Morningside)



Eclipse Restaurant (Sandown)



Aurum Restaurant (Sandown)

Best Restaurant in Johannesburg 2026

Flames Restaurant (Westcliff)



AURUM Restaurant (Sandown)



Ukkō Restaurant (Bryanston)



KōL Izakhaya (Hyde Park)



AMAN Restaurant (Woodmead)



Cyra Restaurant (Houghton Estate)



Les Creatifs (Bryanston)



Marble Restaurant (Rosebank)



Qunu Restaurant (The Saxon Hotel)



Saint Restaurant (Rivonia)



The Pot Luck Club (Melrose)

Best Restaurant in Pretoria 2026

Kream Restaurant (Brooklyn)



Priva (Waterkloof Heights)



Golden Hour Asian Grill House (Faerie Glen)



La Madeleine (Lynnwood Ridge)



Wood & Fire (Brooklyn)



Fermier Restaurant (The Willows)



Stephnie's (Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria)



16'th by Koi (Waterkloof Glen)



Prosopa Restaurant (Waterkloof Heights)

Best Restaurant in Gauteng 2026

Flames Restaurant (Westcliff)



Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery (Sandton)



The Terrace at GROUND (Muldersdrift)



Signature Restaurant (Sandton)



Solo Sandton (Sandton)



Artistry Johannesburg (Sandown)



AURUM Restaurant (Sandown)



Fermier Restaurant (Pretoria)



AKTI Restaurant (Rosebank)



Qunu Restaurant (The Saxon Hotel, Sandhurst)



Saint Restaurant (Rivonia)

Best Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal 2026

The LivingRoom (eThekwini)



The Chef's Table (Umhlanga)



Tyler's (eMdlotini)



Grimaldi's (Umhlanga)



9th Avenue Marina (Durban)



Max's Lifestyle (Umlazi)



The Hussar Grill Oceans (Lagoon Drive, Durban)



Doughed - Woodfired Dining Experiences (Windermere, Durban)



Butcher Boys Grill (Umhlanga)



Zai Restaurant Durban (Morningside)



Olive and Oil (Umhlanga)

Best Restaurant in Limpopo 2026

Âme Raví (Polokwane Central)



The Hat & Creek (Hoedspuit)



Bushveld Terrace Restaurant on Kruger (Phalaborwa)



CO.FI (Savanah Mall, Polokwane)



Pot 'n Plow (Magoebaskloef)



Nguni Grill (Polokwane Central)



Saskia Restaurant (Polokwane)



Matoppie Restaurant (Groblersbrug, Limpopo)



Mirage Restaurant at Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit (Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit)

Best Cooking Show 2026 (Sponsored by L’Or South Africa)

MasterChef South Africa



Expresso Culinary Hotline



Hammy Eats with Nick Hamman



Taste Master junior



Taste Master



Lorna's Pantry



Come Dine with Me: South Africa



Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam



SA Food Stories with Nicci Robertson



Food Trail: South Africa

Best Customer Dining Experience 2026

Amura (Cape Town)



Le Bistro de Jan (Cape Town)



Curate (Cape Town)



The Happy Uncles (Salt River)



Seebamboes (District Six)



Omri (Camps Bay)



La Salud (Sandton)



East City Grill & Yakiniku (Cape Town)



Ce La Vi Restaurant (Sandton)



Marble Cape Town (Cape Town)



Arlecchino (Sea Point)



Turn 'n' Tender Cresta (Cresta)

Best Restaurant / Nightclub 2026