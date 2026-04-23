Rural tourism reshapes SA’s hospitality offering

Rural tourism experiences are increasingly reshaping South Africa’s hospitality sector, with travellers showing growing interest in destinations that centre local knowledge, cultural exchange and community participation as part of the guest journey.

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Rather than focusing solely on scenic accommodation, visitors are increasingly seeking immersive experiences that connect them to landscapes and communities through the people who live and work there.

Across the sector, operators say this shift is prompting a rethink of how rural tourism products are designed and delivered.

Staff-led experiences redefine guest engagement

This is the sentiment shared by Melani van der Westhuizen, general manager at Finfoot Lake Reserve by Dream Hotels & Resorts, who says that this shift presents an opportunity to rethink how experiences are designed and delivered.

“Our staff are an integral part of what makes the Finfoot experience so special. Many of them have grown up in the area, and they all have unique and invaluable insights into the cultural and natural landscapes that Finfoot is a part of.

“For us, it was important that the staff take the lead in guest experiences, and the results are extremely positive. These are the very same people who guide guests on game drives and segway experiences, and they are our resident storytellers and interpreters, sharing their expert insights into wildlife, environmental changes and cultural traditions native to the greater Pilanesberg region.

"As a result, our guests tend to connect meaningfully with our staff and leave with memorable experiences to look back on, not to mention a deeper understanding of our communities and natural wonders,” continues van der Westhuizen.

Immersive rural tourism model gains traction

For instance, Finfoot Lake Reserve, which is set on a 3,500-hectare reserve within the greater Pilanesberg area, creates a holistic experience combining wildlife viewing, outdoor exploration and cultural engagement, delivered by its on-site team.

Van der Westhuizen says this approach is gaining traction across rural and nature-based tourism destinations nationally, attracting both domestic and international travellers.

During guided activities such as game drives, birding excursions and bush experiences, staff share knowledge of the reserve’s ecosystem, including more than 300 recorded bird species and the environmental pressures shaping local habitats.

Discussions often extend beyond wildlife to broader ecological shifts, including invasive aquatic plants in nearby water systems and their impact on biodiversity and water quality.

Rising demand for lived, local knowledge

These interactions reflect a broader shift in tourism, where travellers increasingly value first-hand knowledge from people embedded in the destinations they visit.

In rural areas especially, hospitality teams often bring deep understanding of ecosystems, seasonal patterns and conservation challenges, transforming activities such as game drives or bush walks into educational experiences.

The boma experience as cultural exchange

Cultural engagement is becoming an equally important part of the rural tourism offering.

Evening boma gatherings draw on long-standing Southern African traditions of communal storytelling, music and shared meals around a fire.

The Dinaledi Boma experience at Finfoot brings guests together with lodge staff through drumming, song and traditional hospitality, creating an environment where culture is shared directly rather than staged as a performance.

Rural tourism’s wider economic impact

These experiences also reflect the broader economic role rural tourism properties play within surrounding communities.

Employment at remote lodges often extends beyond on-site staff, supporting suppliers, guides, performers and service providers in nearby villages.

At Finfoot, around 40 team members are employed directly, with livelihoods linked to hundreds of people in surrounding communities through the wider tourism value chain.

Beyond accommodation: storytelling and shared prosperity

Hospitality in remote destinations is increasingly moving beyond accommodation to become a platform for storytelling, cultural exchange and shared prosperity.

As South Africa continues to position itself as a nature and culture-rich destination, operators are recognising that rural tourism experiences built around local knowledge and community participation offer a strong point of differentiation, while giving travellers access to landscapes and traditions that cannot be replicated elsewhere.