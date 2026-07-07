Publicis Groupe Africa: Cannes Lions 2026 Regional Network of the Year for sub-Saharan Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa is celebrating a standout performance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, with the Leo Constellation named Regional Network of the Year for sub-Saharan Africa and the region’s creative talent contributing to one of most memorable years on the global stage.

Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa, says: “This is a proud moment for Publicis and for African creativity. The recognition shows the quality of talent across the continent, the power of collaboration across markets and the impact possible when we work as one connected system.”

Among the most significant milestones was The Partnership Agency, Nairobi’s Grand Prix in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions for Paid Sick Leave for Cows, created for Kenyan dairy brand Too Good.

The campaign reimagines food safety and farmer livelihoods by compensating smallholder farmers when cows treated with antibiotics must pause milk production during recovery, turning a systemic challenge into a simple, scalable model for responsible dairy production.

Megha Dutta, ECD The Partnership Agency, says: “Kenya’s first Cannes Lions Grand Prix belongs to every person who believed this kind of idea could come from here. It proves that African creativity is not only capable of competing globally, but of changing systems in ways that improve people’s lives.”

The recognition reflects a year defined by collaboration, brave ideas and work with real-world impact, from Kenya’s first-ever Cannes Lions to Publicis West Africa’s collaboration with Leo Singapore for the Vaseline and the real Nigerian Prince campaign as well as receiving multiple shortlists from Machine_ for Spotify Don’t.Stop.The.Music and LePub Johannesburg for Heineken’s Max Speed and Bar De Change.

Pete Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, says: “The Cannes Lions wins are a showcase of both the calibre of work and the immense creative talent we have across Publicis Groupe Africa. These wins have ultimately contributed to achieving Regional Network of the Year for sub-Saharan Africa for the Leo Constellation; a powerful signal of what African creativity can deliver when craft, culture and collaboration come together.”

Publicis Groupe Africa’s Cannes Lions 2026 presence included:

Leo named Regional Network of the Year for Sub-Saharan Africa.



The Partnership Agency, Nairobi, winning Kenya’s first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Paid Sick Leave for Cows in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions.



Publicis Groupe Africa shortlists across Spotify, including three shortlists for Machine.



LePub recognition across Heineken work, including Max Speed and Bar DeChange.



Publicis West Africa supporting Leo Singapore on Vaseline’s The Real Nigerian Prince campaign with one Gold and four Bronze Lions.



Publicis Groupe Africa talent represented on Cannes Lions juries and shortlisting juries, including Emeka Obia, Graeme Jenner, Jabulani Sigege and Megha Dutta.

Beyond the awards, the year demonstrated the depth of creative leadership emerging from Africa through work recognised on stage, as well as the presence of African voices helping judge and shape the global creative standard.

About Publicis Groupe Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa is a connected creative, media and technology network built to help brands grow through creativity, data and collaboration. Across the continent, its agencies combine global capability with local cultural insight to create work that moves people, grows brands and contributes meaningfully to society.



