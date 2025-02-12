Ponte City, Africa’s first cylindrical skyscraper, hits the market

One of the tallest residential towers in Africa, Ponte City in Johannesburg is up for sale by private tender.

Source: Supplied.

A focal point of Johannesburg’s skyline for the past 50 years, it is in search of a new owner.

The 173m tower, designed by architects Mannie Feldman, Manfred Hermer and Rodney Grosskopff, and the continent’s tallest residential apartment building for 48 years, has a storied history from its days as an address for the wealthy.

“This legendary high-rise building, topped with South Africa’s most desirable outdoor advertising space, has ridden the highs and lows of the property market over the decades as Berea’s fortunes changed, and remains a one-of-a-kind, and once-in-a-lifetime asset which is an integral part of Johannesburg’s skyline,” said Norman Raad, chief executive officer of Broll Auctions and Sales.

Urban grit defined

“Ponte is the epitome of true urban grit, having weathered the highs and lows of the evolving urban and economic landscapes that shape our country.”

Located on the edge of Hillbrow, once home to a cosmopolitan mix of writers and intellectuals, and where interracial-mixing saw Apartheid laws flouted, Ponte’s unique design with its hollow interior resulted from regulations which stipulated that both kitchens and bathrooms required light and ventilation.

At the time, the City authorities favoured taller, slimmer buildings which allowed sunlight and occupied less space. The building’s architecture made it one of South Africa’s most recognisable and photographed buildings.

Ponte’s fortunes changed in the early 2000’s when it was purchased by a property group who refurbished its more than 480-apartments over 54-storeys. “Today the rental-only property, which includes penthouse, bachelor, studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, is tenanted above 70%, and is home to people from across the continent who enjoy living safely within its confines,” Raad said.

The property has 570 parking bays and is zoned Business 1, with retail stores on the bottom floor offering convenience for tenants and passing traffic.

Aside from defining the skyline, Ponte is a cultural icon that has featured in several movies including District 9 and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, a Drake music video, art exhibitions, books and a TV series.

“This historic building, which has been home to people from all walks of life, is now awaiting an investment group or developer to take it into its next chapter.”

The private tender closes on 10 April, 2025.