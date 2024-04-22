Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataKAP LimitedNinety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Retail Marketing Company news South Africa

PEP earns top honours as Brand of the Year at MMA South Africa Smarties Awards

Issued by Pepkor Holdings
22 Apr 2024
22 Apr 2024
Much loved retailer, PEP, has clinched the esteemed title of Brand of the Year at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards; recognised for placing great emphasis on tangible business outcomes. This remarkable achievement highlights PEP's commitment to innovation, creativity, and impactful marketing strategies that deeply resonate with customers.
From left to right: Brand manager: Anique Ramawoothar, brand manager: Adriana Grundlingh, chief marketing officer: Beyers van der Merwe, head of brand: Tara Swanson-Pauw, communications strategist: Didy Andersson
From left to right: Brand manager: Anique Ramawoothar, brand manager: Adriana Grundlingh, chief marketing officer: Beyers van der Merwe, head of brand: Tara Swanson-Pauw, communications strategist: Didy Andersson

Commenting on the overall Brand and Agency of the year winners, Sarah Utermark, country director of MMA SA said: “These two recipients demonstrated exceptional prowess in Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, and Experience Technology. While their creative executions were stellar, it's their tangible business outcomes that truly set them apart.”

PEP's success at the Smarties Awards extends beyond the Brand of the Year industry accolade, with the retailer securing eight additional awards for their #PEPFinds, PEP Changing Stations and PEP mini Netball initiatives. Notable among these are gold honours for Community Building, Diversity & Inclusivity, Small Budget, Big Impact, Social Media Marketing, Purpose/Activism, and Creator Economy. Winners were selected amidst a competitive pool of 270 unique entries submitted by 52 agencies and brands.

Reflecting on the accolades, Beyers van der Merwe, PEP chief marketing executive, expressed: “This is a moment filled with immense pride and gratitude as the leader of this exceptional team – and for our agency partners who demonstrated unwavering collaboration and commitment to excellence. It has been immensely rewarding being recognised for outstanding achievements in true purpose driven work.”

The MMA South Africa Smarties Awards programme is renowned for recognising leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers that pioneer new approaches in modern marketing and deliver significant business impact through its marketing endeavours.

PEP accolades at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards:

Industry Award:

  • Brand of the year

Marketing Impact Awards:

  • Gold Awards:

    • Community Building - PEP mini Netball
    • Diversity & Inclusivity - PEP mini Netball
    • Small Budget, Big Impact - #PEPfinds
    • Social Media Marketing - #PEPfinds
    • Creator Economy - #PEPfinds

  • Silver Awards

    • Community Building - PEP Changing Stations
    • Social Impact - PEP Changing Stations
    • Purpose / Activism - PEP Changing Stations

Read more: Pep, MMA, Pepkor, MMA SA, Smarties Awards, Sarah Utermark
NextOptions

Related

Hat-trick win for Point Iconic at 2024 Smarties
PointHat-trick win for Point Iconic at 2024 Smarties
Eduvos's IT faculty: Spearheading industry-relevant education for the 4th Industrial Revolution
EduvosEduvos's IT faculty: Spearheading industry-relevant education for the 4th Industrial Revolution
Pepkor launches +more digital rewards programme
Pepkor launches +more digital rewards programme
28 Mar 2024
Source:
MMA's Smarties Awards achieves milestone with Warc 100 and RECMA inclusion
7 Feb 2024
Assegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
Ogilvy South AfricaAssegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
Source: © 123rf Impact South Africa Conference, presented by the MMA SA, takes place tomorrow
CMO role integral to the needs of today's business
6 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf The newly formed MMA SA Youth Development Board has elected its leadership team
MMA SA Youth Development Board chair and vice-chair announced
18 Aug 2023
Fellows appointed to promote evidence-based decision-making in education policy in Africa
Fellows appointed to promote evidence-based decision-making in education policy in Africa
13 Jul 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz