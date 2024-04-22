PEP earns top honours as Brand of the Year at MMA South Africa Smarties Awards

Much loved retailer, PEP, has clinched the esteemed title of Brand of the Year at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards; recognised for placing great emphasis on tangible business outcomes. This remarkable achievement highlights PEP's commitment to innovation, creativity, and impactful marketing strategies that deeply resonate with customers.

From left to right: Brand manager: Anique Ramawoothar, brand manager: Adriana Grundlingh, chief marketing officer: Beyers van der Merwe, head of brand: Tara Swanson-Pauw, communications strategist: Didy Andersson

Commenting on the overall Brand and Agency of the year winners, Sarah Utermark, country director of MMA SA said: “These two recipients demonstrated exceptional prowess in Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, and Experience Technology. While their creative executions were stellar, it's their tangible business outcomes that truly set them apart.”

PEP's success at the Smarties Awards extends beyond the Brand of the Year industry accolade, with the retailer securing eight additional awards for their #PEPFinds, PEP Changing Stations and PEP mini Netball initiatives. Notable among these are gold honours for Community Building, Diversity & Inclusivity, Small Budget, Big Impact, Social Media Marketing, Purpose/Activism, and Creator Economy. Winners were selected amidst a competitive pool of 270 unique entries submitted by 52 agencies and brands.

Reflecting on the accolades, Beyers van der Merwe, PEP chief marketing executive, expressed: “This is a moment filled with immense pride and gratitude as the leader of this exceptional team – and for our agency partners who demonstrated unwavering collaboration and commitment to excellence. It has been immensely rewarding being recognised for outstanding achievements in true purpose driven work.”

The MMA South Africa Smarties Awards programme is renowned for recognising leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers that pioneer new approaches in modern marketing and deliver significant business impact through its marketing endeavours.

PEP accolades at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards:

Industry Award:

Brand of the year

Marketing Impact Awards: