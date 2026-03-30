Octotel celebrates Human Rights Day with a heartfelt community outreach for the homeless

In a powerful display of compassion and collaboration, Octotel stepped beyond connectivity this Human Rights Month, partnering with The Haven Night Shelter and a collective of community-focused organisations to deliver a meaningful outreach initiative aimed at restoring dignity and improving access to healthcare to a total of 128 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Held at The Haven Shelter in Retreat, the outreach featured mobile health screenings, HIV testing, breast cancer awareness, educational engagement, and the distribution of warm meals and health packs — all delivered through a coordinated, people-first approach that prioritised dignity and compassion.

For Octotel, the initiative marked an important moment in its corporate social responsibility efforts — reinforcing that the company’s mission to connect communities extends beyond infrastructure.

“As a fibre company, our purpose has always been about connection — but real connection goes beyond cables and networks,” said Octotel CSR team lead, Carly Haydricks. “This initiative was about connecting people to care, to support, and most importantly, to dignity. Human Rights Day reminded us that access to basic services and being treated with compassion is something everyone deserves. We wanted to show up in a meaningful way and partner with organisations already doing incredible work on the ground.”

Through collaboration with partners such as Living Hope, I Love Boobies, South African Police Services Retreat, and other community-focused organisations, the day embodied Human Rights Day in action — reminding every individual present that they are seen, valued, and deserving of care.

For The Haven Night Shelter, the collaboration represented more than a one-day activation — it was a reminder that partnerships can create tangible change for those navigating homelessness.

“When companies like Octotel come on board, it sends a powerful message to our clients — that the broader community cares about them,” said Shadrick Valayadum , CEO of The Haven Night Shelter. “Access to healthcare, education, and simply being treated with dignity makes a huge difference. Today wasn’t just about services; it was about restoring humanity and reminding individuals that they matter.”

The Haven Night Shelter continues to support individuals through transitional housing, reintegration programmes, and social services aimed at helping people move toward stability and independence.

Among the partners on the ground was I Love Boobies, who focused on breast health education and awareness — an often-overlooked need within vulnerable communities.

“Breast health education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” said Alex Munch, I Love Boobies Screening Team manager. “Many individuals experiencing homelessness don’t have access to regular healthcare, which makes awareness and early detection even more critical. Today was about empowering people with simple, practical knowledge — how to perform self-checks, understanding warning signs, and encouraging both men and women to take their health seriously. Education can save lives, and we’re proud to bring that message to communities who need it most.”

The success of the outreach was made possible through collaboration with multiple partners who contributed services, resources, and educational support — reinforcing the importance of collective action in addressing community challenges.

“Moments like these remind us why we do what we do at Octotel,” Haydricks added. “If we can use our platform to bring people together and make someone feel seen, supported, and human again — that’s the kind of connection that truly matters.”

While the event took place over a single day, its impact extended far beyond. For Octotel and its partners, the initiative served as a reminder that meaningful impact is created when businesses step beyond their core services and invest in the communities they serve.

About Octotel

Octotel is a leading fibre network provider committed to connecting communities through reliable, high-speed internet. Beyond connectivity, Octotel actively invests in community upliftment initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion, education, and social impact. Visit www.octotel.co.za to learn more.



