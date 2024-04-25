NBA Africa introduces new accelerator programme targeting African startups

NBA Africa has announced the launch of Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator, a startup accelerator based on the continent focused on early-stage African startup companies.

Operated by ALX Ventures, a technology incubator that provides the continent’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups, Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator is open to early-stage startups in Africa that develop solutions in event management and ticketing, youth development, AI, and digital marketing in the sports and creative industries.

Startups can apply to participate at TripleDoubleAccelerator.NBA.com through Friday, 31 May, after which the submissions will be narrowed down to the top 10.

The 10 selected startups will then be paired with mentors comprised of NBA Africa and ALX leadership, and other corporate stakeholders, who will provide guidance to the companies with a focus on product development, business growth and go-to-market strategy.

In September, NBA Africa will hold a Demo Day in New York City that will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Participating companies will pitch their products to a panel comprised of top industry leaders from the US, Africa, and around the world.

The panel will then determine the four winning companies, which will be awarded financial support, mentorship, and the opportunity to work with NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League on their current and future initiatives on the continent.

The announcement was made today by NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, who was joined by US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and US Trade and Development agency director Enoh T. Ebong at the American Chamber of Commerce’s Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We are thrilled to launch an accelerator program based on the continent and focused on early-stage African startups,” said Akamanzi. “This groundbreaking new initiative reflects our commitment to expanding the African sports ecosystem, and these incredible companies will be at the forefront of shaping the future of sport on the continent.”

Additional information about Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator will be announced at a later date.