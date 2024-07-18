Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Minister Gwarube in talks to enhance education sector

    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, has held meetings with various international partners to reinforce South Africa's commitment to enhancing the education sector through global collaboration.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    In a statement, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said these discussions which were held at the departmental offices in Pretoria, emphasised the critical role of international partnerships in advancing the country's educational objectives.

    Minister Gwarube met with Andreas Schleicher, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Director for Education and Skills, to discuss the Joint Work Programme (JWP) between South Africa and the OECD.

    The JWP, aligned to South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP), supports initiatives in early childhood education, career development and curriculum standards.

    “The meeting also covered South Africa’s participation in the 2024 Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), which offers insights into teacher development and education trends.

    Additionally, the OECD offered support for South Africa’s Education Working Group during its G20 Presidency in 2025,” the department said.

    In her meeting with UNICEF country representative, Christine Muhigana, Minister Gwarube discussed UNICEF’s collaboration with the DBE.

    Key focus areas included Early Childhood Development (ECD), quality basic education and adolescent development.

    “UNICEF has played a significant role in supporting South Africa’s efforts to improve ECD, boosting educational outcomes and empowering adolescents, particularly girls, in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The partnership also aims to strengthen teaching practices and promote skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” the department said.

    Minister Gwarube also met with the European Union (EU) Ambassador, Sandra Kramer, to discuss partnerships with South Africa particularly in the field of education.

    The EU has supported South Africa’s education sector through the General Budget Support (GBS) approach since 2009, aligning funding with national priorities.

    “This partnership has notably improved literacy, numeracy and technology education, especially in Grades 7 to 9. The Minister expressed her gratitude for the EU’s 30 years of support whilst highlighting the importance of continued collaboration,” the DBE said.

    The Minister also met with Japanese Ambassador, Ushio Shigeru and JICA Chief Representative, Kaoru Okada, to discuss the long-standing partnership between the DBE and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

    “This collaboration, which commenced in 2012, focuses on improving Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) education. The Minister sought an extension for JICA to finalise the National Mathematics Improvement Plan and acknowledged Japan’s assistance in rebuilding schools damaged by the 2021 floods in the KwaZulu-Natal Province,” the DBE said.

    The ongoing meetings have highlighted South Africa’s ongoing commitment to leveraging international partnerships to enhance its education system and address the needs of all learners in a rapidly changing world.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
