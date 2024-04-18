Mashatile launches South Africa Connect project phase 2

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is set to spearhead the official launch of the second phase of the South Africa Connect project on Friday, 19 April 2024.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will spearhead phase 2 of the South Africa Connect programme.

The initiative, a flagship programme of the South African government, is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing WiFi access to communities and ensuring universal internet access.

The launch event, organised by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, will be held at the Ephraim Mogale Stadium, located in the Modimolle Local Municipality, Waterberg District, Limpopo. The project is in line with the government’s commitment to achieving the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 goals related to technology.

The programme’s objective is to foster an inclusive information society and empower the government to provide broadband to communities. By facilitating the provision of broadband, the Presidency stated that the government will be better equipped to meet the needs of its citizens.

The statement further highlighted the project’s role in mobilising the capability, resources, and energy of public and private sectors towards achieving an ambitious goal of 80% connectivity by 2024.

Mashatile will launch Phase 2, which is anticipated to connect over 42,000 government facilities, including schools, health facilities, post offices, police stations, and government offices, to broadband services. The project will span eight rural district municipalities.

42,000 government facilities connected

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has already confirmed the successful connection of more than 751,232 households and approximately 4,366 community WiFi hotspots in 11 district municipalities.

These include Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape and Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal, with other districts set to follow.

Mashatile will also seize the opportunity to engage with members of the surrounding communities to observe the progress made by the government in providing core access to network infrastructure. This will enable broadband connectivity to community Wi-Fi hotspots that connect households.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, along with members of the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council, District and Local Mayors, and senior government officials, will be present to support Mashatile in this significant endeavour.