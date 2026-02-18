Land Bank names Jabu Mphambo as acting CEO

Jabu Mphambo has been named Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa, effective immediately, as the institution moves to ensure leadership continuity during a transition period.

Source: Supplied | Jabu Mphambo, acting CEO, Land Bank

Mphambo joined Land Bank on 1 November 2024 as chief banking officer, overseeing client coverage, structured investments, commercial banking, legal, product development, client insights, and distribution channels. He has more than 16 years of senior executive experience across banking and financial services, including roles at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking, Absa, and Nutun.

His experience spans corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, distressed credit investment, and sectors including banking, agriculture, mining, payments, building materials, advertising, and diversified financial services.

Mphambo is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and CFA charterholder. He holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, a Bachelor of Business Science (Finance), and a Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town. In 2019, he was a finalist in the Top 35 CA(SA) Under 35 awards.