Jaecoo SA appoints Caster Semenya as J7 SHS brand ambassador

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has been appointed as a brand ambassador for Jaecoo South Africa, representing the automaker’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the J7 SHS.

Caster Semenya | image supplied

The partnership forms part of Jaecooa’s broader push into electrified mobility in the South African market, with the J7 SHS positioned as a performance-focused plug-in hybrid aimed at family and lifestyle buyers.

According to Jaecoo South Africa, Semenya was selected for her alignment with the brand’s positioning around performance, innovation and everyday usability.

“I love the J7’s style. It’s sleek, spacious and packed with advanced safety features, which is especially important for me as a parent,” Semenya says. “For someone with a family, it fits perfectly.”

Electrified performance for the local market

The J7 SHS delivers a combined output of 255kW and 525Nm of torque. An 18.3kWh battery enables an all-electric driving range of up to 90km, while the combined range exceeds 1,200km, positioning the vehicle for both urban commuting and long-distance travel.

Semenya notes that the vehicle challenged her expectations. “The most surprising thing for me is how spacious it is and how quiet it drives. I had preconceived ideas about Chinese vehicles, but the J7 SHS proved me wrong. It is one of the best driving experiences I have had.”

Focus on comfort, technology and practicality

Inside, the J7 SHS features leather seating, a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems. Jaecoo says the vehicle has been designed to balance premium features with everyday practicality.

“My wife loves how comfortable and stylish it is, and it made long trips with the kids much more enjoyable,” Semenya adds. “The infotainment system stands out, from the responsiveness of the screen to the sound quality.”

Sustainability without compromise

Semenya says driving a plug-in hybrid has shifted her perspective on sustainability. “The electric range works well for daily driving, while the petrol engine covers longer trips. It shows you do not have to compromise.”

Jaecoo South Africa says the partnership reflects its commitment to introducing alternative powertrains locally while maintaining performance and usability.

“This brand resonates with me because of its focus on performance, style and innovation,” Semenya concludes. “Those are values that align closely with my own.”