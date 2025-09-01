Driven: Jaecoo J7 Glacier

By now, the Jaecoo brand has grown in popularity to the point where even the layman recognises it. Beyond that, many have begun to appreciate the value for money the J7 offers, making it one of the few Chinese SUVs in the country that truly stands out. A new hybrid option of the Jaecoo J7 launched this year, which proved to be a quality car all-round after I spent week with it. Despite not having the benefit of an alternative power source, the J7 still offers a great package lower down in its lineup.

I spent a week with the range-topping Inferno in the past and came away impressed by its commanding presence, advanced technology, and off-road capability. I have now driven the mid-range Glacier to see whether it could deliver a similar experience for those who want most of the J7’s appeal without stepping up to the flagship model. The Glacier doesn’t feature the Inferno’s AWD and Ardis intelligent off-road system, but it still offers a stylish design, a tech-packed cabin, and the strong 1.6L turbo petrol engine.

Driving the Glacier was enjoyable, though it feels a little less aggressive than the Inferno. Power comes from the familiar 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine producing 145kW and 290Nm, paired with the smooth seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. While the Glacier doesn’t have all-wheel drive, it still delivers confident handling and responsive acceleration in everyday urban and highway driving. Fuel consumption stayed around 9–10L/100km, similar to the range-topper, which is reasonable for a mid-sized SUV of this calibre.

The interior continues to impress. The 14.8-inch touchscreen sits at the centre of the cabin and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated and ventilated front seats make long drives comfortable, while a panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel. Safety and driver-assistance tech are abundant, with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and rear cross-traffic assist all included. The Glacier also benefits from inter-seat airbags, which enhance occupant protection without compromising cabin space.

On the outside, the Glacier mirrors much of the J7’s premium design language. The large grille with its vertical lines, slim headlights, pop-out door handles, and single rear light strip all contribute to a modern, stylish SUV profile. Although it lacks the Inferno’s Ardis system, it still has a road presence that commands attention and stands out among other Chinese SUVs in the country.

All J7 models, including the Glacier, come with a five-year/70,000 km service plan, a five-year/150,000 km mechanical warranty, and the industry-leading 10-year/one-million km engine warranty, offering buyers confidence alongside an appealing mix of technology, style, and practicality.

Overall, the Glacier shows that Jaecoo’s value-for-money proposition extends beyond the range-topping Inferno. It strikes a solid balance between everyday usability, modern tech, and style, making it a compelling option for buyers who want most of what the J7 offers without paying for the flagship model’s off-road extras.