    Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting

    Israel has resumed limited natural gas exports from surplus supplies, the country's Energy Ministry said on Thursday, 19 June 2025 nearly a week after shutting down two key offshore fields as Israel and Iran waged an air battle.
    By Mohamed Ezz and Steven Scheer
    20 Jun 2025
    Source: Reuters. Israeli minister Eli Cohen speaks to the media in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel 28 November, 2023.
    A ministry spokesperson noted that exports are now resuming "from surpluses, after domestic needs are met."

    An energy ministry source said most of the limited exported gas is currently flowing to Jordan, and only "tiny volumes" reached Egypt this week.

    Egyptian fertilizer producers, who were forced to halt operations due to the supply disruption, recounted that they have yet to receive any gas but expect flows to resume next week.

    The Egyptian Petroleum Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Following military escalation in the region, Israel halted exports on Friday, 13 June 2025 after closing the Leviathan field, operated by Chevron and the Karish field operated by Energean. Only the Tamar field has remained operational, supplying mainly domestic demand.

    Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday, 18 June 2025 that exports would only resume once military authorities deemed it safe.

    "I don't want to use our strategic storage, so therefore, I needed to cut exports," he said.

    Egypt, which has increasingly relied on Israeli gas since a domestic production decline in 2022, is scrambling to compensate for the supply gap. The country has ramped up fuel oil use in power plants and has signed deals to import over $8bn worth of liquefied natural gas, while preparing additional floating regasification units.

    Israeli gas typically accounts for up to 60% of Egypt's total gas imports and around a fifth of its total consumption, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
