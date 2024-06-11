Embrace the bleisure trend: unveiling the 36-hour staycation

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina introduces a corporate retreat package catering to businesses seeking extended accommodations. The 36-hour staycation offers flexible check-in and check-out times, allowing teams to maximise their time for meetings and activities.

Source: Supplied.

Included in the package are exclusive F&B offers, room upgrades, and a complimentary beach shuttle service, ensuring convenience and comfort for corporate guests.

Clients benefit from complimentary breakfast for two, and a 30% discount at on-site restaurants, enhancing the value proposition for businesses hosting their teams.

Additional perks such as a buy-one, get-one free promotion on selected beverages at Hive Lounge Bar, and free room upgrades incentivise longer stays, promoting team bonding and relaxation.

Raffi Torikian, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, highlights the strategic location near key attractions and transportation hubs, providing ease of access for corporate travellers.

With six F&B options, access to a pool, sun deck, and spa facilities, businesses can offer their teams a comprehensive and enjoyable retreat experience, fostering productivity and wellbeing.