Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedTractor OutdoorThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Impersonators targeting small business owners, warns Small Business Development

    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    The Ministry of Small Business Development has warned members of the public not to fall prey to fake social media accounts, which purport to belong to the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Dipuo Peters.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The Ministry has discovered several fake Facebook and LinkedIn accounts that purport to belong to the Deputy Minister.

    “This appears to be a well-coordinated plan by con artists to target small business owners through impersonating the leadership of the Department of Small Business Development. A similar scam targeting Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was discovered a few weeks ago,” the Ministry said on Tuesday.

    The Ministry reiterated that neither the Minister, Deputy Minister nor any official of the department will ever request “upfront fees” from members of the public in exchange for accessing funding or business opportunities.

    “These fake accounts are created by fraudsters whose sole intention is to defraud innocent citizens and gullible individuals. They are using the name and position of the Deputy Minister to solicit money from poor and struggling ordinary South Africans in exchange for non-existent funding or favours.

    “The Ministry strongly condemns the fraudulent use of the Deputy Minister’s identity and pictures to create these fake accounts whose purpose is to scam innocent citizens, especially small business owners.

    “Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and not allow themselves to fall prey to these criminals,” the Ministry said.

    Small business owners are reminded that no business funding or deal can be facilitated or concluded by the department, its leaders or officials on social media.

    In addition, the Minister and Deputy Minister never get involved in disbursing funds, as these are administrative processes that are handled by relevant officials within the department.

    Anyone who has already fallen victim to these fraudsters are urged to report the matter to the police as soon as possible.

    The following are the only legitimate and genuine social media accounts of the Deputy Minister:

    Instagram:

    https://www.instagram.com/dipuopeters?igsh=MTVjazc2YjFweDh4bA==

    https://www.instagram.com/dipuopeters5549?igsh=MTdvYW1raXR1MGNyeA==

    https://www.instagram.com/dipuo1234?igsh=aWFvbTBxeHRvbXYw

    Facebook

    https://www.facebook.com/Tseletjie?mibextid=LQQJ4d

    https://www.facebook.com/dipuo.peters.71?mibextid=LQQJ4d

    https://www.facebook.com/dipuo.peters.568?mibextid=LQQJ4d

    X

    @dipuopeters https://x.com/dipuopeters?s=21

    Tiktok

    dipstick71 : https://www.tiktok.com/@dipstick71?_t=8jR6dydoY9m&_r=1

    Read more: small businesses, Small Business Development
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Source: © 123rf Running your businesses using your personal accounts is not beneficial
    7 considerations why small businesses should separate business and personal accounts
    22 Jan 2024
    Small business can stimulate economic growth, job creation
    Small business can stimulate economic growth, job creation
    20 Nov 2023
    Strategies for starting your small business with limited funds
    Strategies for starting your small business with limited funds
    19 Oct 2023
    SMBs grapple with staying ahead of cybersecurity challenges, new research reveals
    SMBs grapple with staying ahead of cybersecurity challenges, new research reveals
    13 Oct 2023
    Ensuring payroll security: 3 strategies for SA SMEs
    Ensuring payroll security: 3 strategies for SA SMEs
    4 Oct 2023
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    4 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Southern Africa's largely conservative banking sector makes private capital all the more vital
     7 Jul 2023
    Nigeria's small businesses feel squeeze after petrol subsidy scrapped
    Nigeria's small businesses feel squeeze after petrol subsidy scrapped
    12 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz