Growthpoint delivers landmark Longkloof Precinct heritage development

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has delivered the multi-year, multimillion-rand revitalisation of the historic Longkloof precinct, creating a uniquely Capetonian urban gem.

The Refinery @ Longkloof

The precinct redevelopment was thoughtfully curated by Growthpoint, South Africa’s leading real estate investment trust (REIT), in a heritage-led project to inject new life into the Longkloof Precinct. The multifaceted project involved the renovation of several Growthpoint-owned buildings and the creation of an attractive public square at their heart, which connects to the city via four different access routes.

Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint’s regional head, Western Cape

“Growthpoint’s vision was to reimagine six buildings — made up of a historical school and an industrial building with its boiler room — and a vacant parking lot as a hip and vibrant mixed-use precinct that embodies Cape Town’s essence in something new and exciting, yet respectful of its heritage,” says Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint’s regional head: Western Cape.

This flagship precinct exemplifies Growthpoint’s commitment to enhancing the city’s built environment through urban renewal with quality assets. Its low vacancy rate, below 2%, reflects its desirability in Cape Town’s thriving real estate market.

Work on the precinct began in 2019 after several years of painstaking planning and most elements were completed by 2021. The 21,164sqm multi-use property has become a desirable address for innovative, creative and entrepreneurial businesses. Major office tenants include Travelstart, Mushroom Media and Workshop17. Longkloof is also the fifth Cape Town location of WorkAgility, Growthpoint's pioneering agile ready-to-occupy office concept, which eliminates traditional office costs and complexity and can be secured for periods as short as one year.

The final hospitality and retail elements were originally planned to open in 2021 but were delayed by the Covid-19 lockdowns and the subsequent period of global and local uncertainty, and now complete and are coming to life around the precinct.

“Five years after the start of the pandemic, the resilience of the Cape Town market is undeniable, with an upswing in international tourism since mid-2023, together with ongoing ‘semigration’ from other parts of South Africa to the Western Cape,” highlights De Vos.

The 154-room Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof Hotel is the first of its kind in Africa and incorporates the façade of the former MLT House, the structure of which has been carefully preserved and integrated into the new design. The hotel entrance leads from Longkloof’s public open square – Longkloof Square – with newly curated retail and social spaces that enhance the precinct’s connectivity and community focus.

De Vos says the hotel is the perfect complement to the mix of uses and tenancies in the Longkloof precinct. “We are proud to welcome Canopy by Hilton to South Africa, which brings fresh, dynamic energy to the city’s hospitality scene, and captures the character, culture and creative charm of its location.”

This thoughtfully designed Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof hotel blends upscale comfort with the charm of Cape Town’s rich cultural tapestry, featuring custom art pieces that reflect the neighbourhood’s creative spirit, articulated in a Cape Malay colour palette, and inspired by fynbos, the ocean and nearby Bo-Kaap on different floors. With its prime Longkloof location, historical setting, and deep connection to local culture, the precinct offers seamless access to major landmarks and public transport, while the hotel delivers everything you expect from Canopy by Hilton—authentic connections, stylish design, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

Andreas Lackner, vice president operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton, says, “We are delighted to start welcoming guests to the much-anticipated Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof and are proud to be the centrepiece of the iconic precinct. We congratulate our partners at Growthpoint for completing the development of Longkloof, revitalising the historic precinct with this world-class hotel, an attractive public square and more. The neighbourhood is set to be a destination in its own right, and we are pleased to be at the heart of it.”

Growthpoint has devoted specific attention to ensuring the right retail mix for the precinct, with only a few signs left to hang above its restaurant windows and storefronts. “In keeping with the intention to ensure that Longkloof Square is a destination and meeting point for the local community, we have sought out a mix of food and fashion that is unique to Cape Town. The retail premises are deliberately tailored to create a boutique environment with diversity and interest and will open over the next two months, and we’re excited to share these details soon,” says De Vos.

Neil Schloss, head of asset management South Africa at Growthpoint Properties

The retail is on ground level fronting Park Road, extending into Summit Lane and spilling into the square. Each shopfront expresses the identity of its occupant through a mix of timber finishes and different window choices, adding to the charm of the precinct’s distinctive red-brick facades and quirky industrial interiors.

Not all developments can be done with this degree of time and patience, but a heritage-focused project of this nature is an exception. “There is certain value in more difficult developments,” says Neil Schloss, Growthpoint’s head of asset management SA. “The fact that they are hard to do, and there are few property investors who have the capacity to take them on, gives them scarcity and, given the right project, this creates greater value.

“We are extremely pleased with what has been achieved with the redevelopment of the historic Longkloof precinct and we fully believe that it enhances its surrounds and the city, as well as the Growthpoint portfolio of property assets,” he continues. “This is a new gem to be discovered in Cape Town and aligns perfectly with Growthpoint’s strategy of creating assets that have value and growing relevance into the future.”



