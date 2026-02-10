From farm gates to great escapes: The rise of agritourism in South Africa

South African agriculture has long been the backbone of our economy, but recently the sector has started to evolve in ways that go beyond food production alone. Agritourism is emerging as a powerful force, offering farmers new opportunities to diversify, grow, and connect with a broader audience in meaningful ways.

Agritourism, the combination of agriculture and tourism, invites visitors to experience authentic farm life firsthand. Tourists can enjoy farm stays, guided tours, wine tastings, berry picking, farm-to-table dining, camping, and wellness retreats.

Agritourism offers farmers a way to showcase the fruits of their labour while sharing the land, the lifestyle, and the stories behind their produce.

A growing field of opportunity

According to Future Business Insight, the agritourism sector is gaining momentum globally and is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. South Africa is following suit:

The local sector generated $180.6m in 2024 and is expected to reach $295.5m by 2030, an annual growth rate of 8.6%. This reflects a clear trend showing that diversification into agritourism is not only viable but increasingly valuable.

What’s driving this growth?

• Consumer demand: Travellers – particularly city dwellers – are seeking authentic, nature-based and peaceful experiences, craving a slower pace.

• Post-pandemic trends: The Covid-19 pandemic boosted interest in local, outdoor and wellness-focused travel, a shift that has endured.

• Sustainability and wellness: As awareness of environmental impact grows, travellers are drawn to sustainable, meaningful and wellness-oriented experiences.

• Economic diversification: Farmers are supplementing traditional primary-farming income streams with agritourism activities.

• Rural development: Governments and municipalities recognise agritourism’s potential to revitalise rural economies and create sustainable jobs.

Agritourism is more than a business opportunity – it’s a bridge between urban and farm experiences. It fosters appreciation for the agricultural sector, educates the public about food production and food security, and creates jobs.

For farmers, it’s a chance to tell their story, diversify, build brand loyalty, and create lasting memories for visitors.

Agritourism also offers farmers income diversification, especially when they face a cost squeeze due to rising input costs. This, in turn, helps farmers manage risk, stabilise income, and build resilience against market and climate challenges, while also creating opportunities for direct sales, value addition, and brand building.

Expanding beyond the Western Cape

While the Western Cape – renowned worldwide for its wine routes and established farm experiences – remains the heartland of agritourism, more regions are stepping into the spotlight. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are seeing rising interest, particularly along popular tourist routes and near nature reserves. These provinces offer untapped potential for farmers seeking to expand into agritourism and diversify their income streams.

At Nedbank Agriculture, we are observing a notable shift in the sector, with more producers exploring innovative ways to diversify their income amid rising input costs. Agritourism is emerging as a compelling avenue, and this momentum is evident across several provinces.

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Barriers to agritourism, however, remain a challenge. In rural areas, inadequate infrastructure – including unpaved roads, potholes, limited public transport, and insufficient signage – can make it difficult for visitors to access farms. Financial constraints also pose a hurdle, with many farmers struggling to secure the capital needed to enhance the visitor experience.

Although the national government and local municipalities are responsible for rural infrastructure to accommodate this potential money spinner, Nedbank is committed to helping farmers secure the funding they need to develop facilities, train specialised employees, adopt modern technology, and implement targeted marketing initiatives.

We are seeing a growing number of agritourism clients across all provinces – and our support goes beyond traditional banking. We believe in the power of agriculture to shape communities and economies. We see agritourism as a significant, largely untapped opportunity for farmers, and we are committed to walking our clients through the diversification journey.

Growing green and giving back

Agritourism also encourages environmental awareness and conservation. Many participating farms promote sustainable practices, biodiversity, and responsible land use – principles that align closely with Nedbank’s commitment to green finance and environmental stewardship.

As South Africa’s agricultural sector develops, agritourism is gaining traction as a viable avenue for diversification and growth. It's not only a means of innovation and resilience – but it also offers a space where tradition meets transformation, and where farmers thrive not only as producers but also as hosts, educators, and entrepreneurs.