Ford Wildlife Foundation backs Cape Leopard Conservation with Ranger support

The Ford Wildlife Foundation (FWF) is lending crucial support to the Cape Leopard Trust (CLT), a South African conservation NGO working to safeguard leopard populations and biodiversity across the Western Cape.

With a Ford Ranger supplied by the Foundation, the CLT team can now reach remote, mountainous areas where these elusive cats roam—areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. The vehicle’s off-road capabilities, durability and load capacity are key enablers of the organisation’s research, outreach, and conservation work.

Founded in 2004, the CLT has evolved from a small field study in the Cederberg into a leading conservation initiative. Its work is built around three pillars—research, conservation, and environmental education—with a strong focus on scientific rigour and community engagement.

Researching the unseen

Leopards in the Cape fynbos region are rarely observed directly, making remote sensing tools like camera traps critical. These motion- and heat-sensitive digital cameras allow researchers to identify individual animals using their unique rosette patterns, estimate population densities, and monitor changes over time.

Surveys in areas such as the Boland Mountain Complex—one of the CLT’s long-term monitoring sites—have involved up to 90 paired camera stations spanning 2,500 km². These surveys are supported by landowners, CapeNature, and partners such as Klipbokkop Mountain Reserve.

“The Ford Ranger is an essential part of every camera trap survey,” said Dr Katy Williams, research and conservation director at CLT.

“It enables us to transport equipment and personnel across tough terrain safely and reliably.”

Senior researcher Anita Wilkinson added: “Support from the Ford Wildlife Foundation over the years has enabled us to reach some of the most challenging locations in the Western Cape. We’re incredibly grateful.”

A unique population, a complex challenge

Cape leopards are physically smaller than their savannah counterparts and live at much lower densities—often fewer than two per 100 km². Their territories can be up to 10 times larger than those of other leopard populations in South Africa.

Though sometimes referred to as ‘Cape leopards’, all leopards in Africa belong to the same subspecies: Panthera pardus pardus. The term ‘leopards of the Cape’ is increasingly preferred to avoid confusion and highlight the unique ecological management this population requires.

CLT’s data also feeds into national biodiversity databases, supporting broader conservation efforts through collaboration with organisations like CapeNature and the Biodiversity & Development Institute.

Conservation in motion

“At Ford, we believe in enabling real-world conservation through practical support,” said Lynda du Plessis, manager of the Ford Wildlife Foundation.

“The CLT’s work is science-driven and deeply rooted in community partnerships. Our Rangers are built to go the distance—just like the people using them to protect South Africa’s wildlife.”

Ford’s Wildlife Foundation, which launched in 2014, currently supports 28 conservation, research and education projects across Southern Africa. Its work builds on more than 30 years of Ford South Africa’s engagement in environmental conservation.

Learn more about the foundation’s work: https://www.ford.co.za/about-ford/wildlife-foundation/