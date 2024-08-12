Subscribe & Follow
Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for design of Africa's largest airport
Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara will design the airport, the company's director of operations Tariq Al Qanni said.
Plans to build the airport were first announced in 2018.
Mesfin says Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, the current main hub for Africa's biggest airline, will soon reach its capacity of serving 25 million passengers annually. "It is a five-year project (that) will be finalised in 2029. It will be the biggest in Africa."
"Phase one alone will cost at least $6bn... The money will come through loans and there are already companies that already showed interest."
Ethiopian Airlines carried 17 million passengers in the 2023/2024 financial year and expects to carry 20 million passengers in the financial year that started in July.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/