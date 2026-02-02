South Africa
    Entries open for Cape Town YouthStart Entrepreneurial Challenge

    Entries have opened for the 2026 edition of the City of Cape Town’s YouthStart Entrepreneurial Challenge, a youth enterprise development initiative aimed at equipping young people with business skills, mentorship and support.
    2 Feb 2026
    Source: Pexels

    The programme marks its 10th edition this year, with applications opening on 24 January 2026 and closing on 24 February 2026. The City says the challenge forms part of its broader efforts to support youth entrepreneurship and help young people start and grow sustainable businesses.

    A key change to the format this year is that all selected participants will complete the full training programme before the pitching rounds begin. This means all successful applicants will receive structured skills development, knowledge and networking opportunities, regardless of how far they progress in the competition stage.

    Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham, said the initiative is intended to unlock potential among young entrepreneurs, including those with new business ideas as well as existing ventures.

    Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, be South African citizens residing in Cape Town, and present a business or idea with potential for profitability and long term sustainability. A total of 150 participants will be selected through an online application process, with submissions assessed on innovation, impact and sustainability potential.

    Training and mentorship will take place from March to April 2026, followed by pitching rounds from April to May. An awards ceremony is scheduled for the end of May.

    Applications can be submitted via the City of Cape Town website. Further information is available through the YouthStart platform and the City’s youth development channels.

