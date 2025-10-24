Empowering insurers—Old Mutual Insure and ASSA launch climate tracking tool

The ASSA Climate Index provides a systematic, data-driven way to measure climate extremes, such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, and cold spells. It combines indicators, including temperature extremes, heavy rainfall patterns, and drought conditions, into a single composite score that reflects the frequency and intensity of these events compared to historical norms.

The data is standardised against a baseline mean from 1991 to 2020, enabling actuaries, insurers, policymakers, and researchers to assess deviations from historical trends.

For non-life insurers like Old Mutual Insure, whose portfolios are increasingly exposed to climate-related risks, access to credible and detailed data of this kind is vital. The Climate Index allows insurers to quantify emerging risks more accurately, align underwriting and pricing models with environmental trends, and contribute to informed public policy. It also empowers clients and communities in adapting to the realities of a changing climate.

“Climate change is no longer a distant or abstract risk; it is here, and its impacts are being felt across industries and communities. Our involvement in the Climate Index reflects our belief that good data leads to good decisions,” says Ricardo Govender, chief actuary at Old Mutual Insure.

He adds that this type of data collaboration strengthens both business resilience and the social fabric of the economy.

“When we have robust, transparent climate data, we can empower businesses to adapt, governments to plan more effectively, and insurers to remain a stabilising force. This is not just about managing claims; it is about building a system that understands and manages climate risk holistically,” Govender explains further.

Building climate resilience

Old Mutual Insure has consistently been at the forefront of climate-conscious risk management in South Africa. Its partnership with ASSA reflects a recognition that climate resilience requires collective intelligence, bringing together data scientists, actuaries, insurers, and policymakers to develop tools that make sense of an uncertain future.

“Ultimately, our goal as an industry should be to make decisions that are purposeful in our efforts to manage climate risk but also allow us to remain sustainable. Our support for the Climate Index ensures that we are investing in a future where businesses, communities, and ecosystems can all thrive despite the challenges of climate change,” concludes Govender.

Looking ahead, ASSA plans to expand the index to include hail leading conditions, extreme wind, and fire leading conditions, as well as predictive scenarios and broader regional coverage across Africa. These enhancements will further strengthen the tool’s relevance for the insurance and risk-management industries.