EBM Group’s global momentum continues with major wins at ICSC Awards in Las Vegas

Retail marketing agency earns top international recognition as global footprint continues to grow.

The EBM Group (EBM) has once again cemented its standing among the world’s leading retail marketing agencies, earning top honours at the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Awards in Las Vegas. The agency’s latest haul of four wins adds further impetus to the South African agency’s growing international reputation, recognising outstanding marketing campaigns that showcase purpose-driven storytelling, experiential retail and reputation rebuilding.

At the 2026 ICSC awards, EBM secured two gold awards, two silver awards and two finalist recognitions, standing alongside some of the world’s biggest retail brand agencies in one of the industry’s most competitive global programmes. This success builds on the agency’s achievements last year, when EBM secured two gold awards, one silver and one finalist recognition at the 2025 ICSC Awards, followed by an impressive seven trophies at the 2025 SOLAL European Marketing Awards.

ICSC 2026 award winning campaigns

Sandton City’s Words That Heal campaign received gold in the MAXI category, recognised for its meaningful and innovative approach to youth mental health. Developed in partnership with The Riky Rick Foundation, the campaign transformed Sandton City into a platform for healing through music, art and creativity, honouring the late Riky Rick’s legacy while encouraging important conversations around mental wellbeing. Featuring an emotive hip hop track, immersive retail experiences and fundraising initiatives for therapy access, the campaign demonstrated the power of retail spaces to drive meaningful social impact.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping also claimed gold in the Visual Victory category for its LEGO® F1® activation, which brought the largest LEGO® build ever seen in South Africa to KwaZulu-Natal. Featuring a life-size LEGO® Technic Mercedes-AMG F1® car made from nearly 193,000 bricks, the experience transformed Gateway into a festive destination while showcasing how globally recognised entertainment properties can be translated into unforgettable local retail moments.

Silver Awards were presented to Eastgate Shopping Centre for its visually immersive Minecraft movie activation, which secured South African exclusivity for the film’s launch campaign, and Fourways Mall for #DestinationFourways, a strategic reputation rebuilding campaign that helped reshape public perception of the centre through consistent storytelling, proactive media engagement and trust-building.

Further recognition came through finalist placements for Nelson Mandela Square’s Rabanne Million Gold activation and Mall of Africa’s HAIR-itage Pop-Up Experience, adding to EBM’s growing list of internationally recognised campaigns.

Global recognition, local relevance

For EBM, the wins represent more than accolades. They signal a business increasingly making its mark on the global retail marketing stage, while continuing to deliver work rooted in local insight and commercial results.

“Our philosophy has always been to create bespoke marketing strategies that are deeply relevant to each centre, while delivering work that can compete on a global stage,” says Darren Katz, CEO at EBM. “To receive this level of recognition in Las Vegas once again, among the world’s best, is incredibly rewarding. It confirms that South African creativity, insight and strategic thinking can stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best internationally.”

Michael Wilson, chief operating officer at EBM, adds: “What makes these awards particularly meaningful is the diversity of campaigns being recognised, from social impact and placemaking to entertainment partnerships and long-term reputation rebuilding. It speaks to the breadth of our thinking and our belief that great retail marketing should create real connection, measurable impact and memorable experiences.”

EBM currently oversees marketing for shopping centres in the Liberty Standard Bank Group, Old Mutual Property and Burstone portfolios, in addition to Mall of Africa and Fourways Mall. As EBM continues to expand its presence beyond South Africa, this level of recognition is significant in strengthening the agency’s global brand and reputation.



