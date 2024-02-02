DP World acquires majority of bpSA's secondary transport operations

DP World has acquired key assets of bp Southern Africa’s (bpSA) secondary transport operations, marking a significant expansion of its business in South Africa. DP World will take over bpSA’s Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Rustenburg logistics operations. Separately, Makwande Supply & Distribution – a beneficiary of bpSA’s enterprise development programme – will take over its Durban and East London operations.

Global energy giant bp has operated in Africa for over 100 years – with operations from exploration to refining and fuel product distribution. In South Africa, it was one of the few major industry players still running its transport operations.

“As a leading provider of smart logistics solutions globally, and one of the largest logistics providers in South Africa, DP World is proud to partner with bpSA in their landmark decision to outsource their secondary transport,” says Mark Rylance, chief operating officer: logistics, for DP World in sub-Saharan Africa.

Outsourcing transport operations

“Outsourcing the secondary transport business to specialist entities helps improve our operating standards and efficiency, as third-party specialists have the depth and capacity to invest in world-class technologies, driver training and effective monitoring mechanisms.

"We have confidence in the calibre of partners we have selected and look forward to productive and mutually beneficial working relationships into the future," says Taelo Mojapelo, bpSA CEO.

“This partnership will reap the benefits of combining bpSA’s established customer networks with our expertise in providing value-adding logistics solutions. I look forward to this partnership unlocking new opportunities for growth and success for both organisations,” adds Rylance.