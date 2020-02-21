Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Doing business in SA: 5 legal advantages

    By Ginen Moodley
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    South Africa continues to shine as a premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa. According to PwC’s Unlocking Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as a Driver of Business and Economic Development 2024 report, despite a decline in FDI inflows, South Africa remains an attractive choice for international investors. The report highlights that FDI into South Africa totaled $3.8bn in 2023, down from $4.6bn in 2022, yet the country retains strong potential due to its strategic position, vibrant economy, and robust legal framework that supports and protects foreign businesses.
    Image source: lorenzot81 –
    Image source: lorenzot81 – 123RF.com

    For companies looking to expand into South Africa, understanding the legal landscape is crucial. South Africa offers numerous legal benefits that make it an attractive hub for international operations. Let’s delve into the top five legal advantages of doing business in South Africa:

    1. Robust legal framework and investment protection

      2. Boasting a sophisticated legal system, South Africa provides robust protection for investors and maintains a favourable ranking in the "Protecting Minority Investors" category.

      The country has signed numerous bilateral investment treaties (BITs) that ensure fair and equitable treatment of foreign investments, protection against expropriation, and mechanisms for dispute resolution.

      These treaties are backed by South Africa's Constitution, which guarantees property rights and provides legal recourse in case of disputes, underscoring the country's commitment to safeguarding investor interests.

    2. Favourable tax incentives and double taxation agreements (DTAs)

      3. South Africa offers a range of tax benefits designed to attract and retain foreign businesses. The country has entered into double taxation agreements (DTAs) with over 70 countries, preventing the double taxation of income earned in multiple jurisdictions. This makes it easier for multinational companies to operate in South Africa without the fear of excessive tax burdens.

      Additionally, various tax incentives are available, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology. Initiatives like the Automotive Master Plan and the Medical Device Master Plan by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) aim to stimulate growth and investment in these sectors.

      The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer further advantages, including reduced corporate tax rates and exemptions from VAT and customs duties.

    Image source: tumsasedgars –
    Branching into South Africa? 5 legal facets you shouldn't overlook

      24 Jun 2024

    1. Simplified business registration and operation

      2. Setting up a business in South Africa is straightforward and efficient, largely due to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) commitment to simplifying registration processes. The CIPC regularly updates its service charter to improve business delivery timelines, making it easier to register businesses. The entire registration process can be completed online, significantly reducing time and complexity.

      Additionally, South Africa offers various visa options, including Critical Skills Visas, Business Visas, and Intra-company Transfer Visas, which facilitate the entry and stay of foreign business personnel, enabling companies to deploy staff and commence operations swiftly.

    2. Comprehensive support for corporate governance and compliance

      3. South Africa’s regulatory environment is designed to be transparent and predictable, which reduces uncertainty for foreign investors. The country has established robust frameworks for company law and labour law to promote compliance and good corporate governance. However, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act has been identified as a potential challenge due to its evolving nature and stringent requirements.

      According to a report by the EU Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while B-BBEE aims to promote inclusive economic growth, it has also posed difficulties for some foreign investors navigating its complex regulations, particularly concerning ownership structures. Nonetheless, these frameworks offer international stakeholders a structured approach to navigate the legal landscape with relative ease and confidence.

    3. Effective dispute resolution mechanisms

      4. South Africa offers a range of effective dispute resolution mechanisms, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. The country’s legal system is adept at handling complex commercial disputes, ensuring efficient and fair resolution of legal matters. In fact, the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report states that South Africa ranks 34th globally in the ease of resolving insolvency out of 190 economies, placing it ahead of many other emerging markets and reflecting the effectiveness of its legal framework in handling business disputes.

      Although this may seem like a negative indicator, it is not as the World Bank indicated that keeping viable businesses operating is among the most important goals of insolvency systems. These mechanisms provide investors with access to timely and just outcomes, contributing to a stable investment environment.

    For businesses looking to expand into South Africa, understanding these legal benefits is crucial. South Africa’s legal landscape offers significant advantages for international investors, providing a stable and predictable environment for business growth.

    The country's commitment to creating a conducive environment for international investors is evident in its continuous efforts to improve and streamline its legal and regulatory processes. By leveraging South Africa's robust legal protections and favourable investment conditions, foreign companies can confidently explore the abundant opportunities in this dynamic market.

    Read more: Foreign Direct Investment, foreign direct investments, FDI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Ginen Moodley

    Ginen Moodley is an attorney and founder of Moodley Attorneys Incorporated (MAinc) which is a corporate and commercial legal practice that helps international stakeholders establish businesses in South Africa.

    Related

    Image source: tumsasedgars –
    Branching into South Africa? 5 legal facets you shouldn't overlook
     24 Jun 2024
    Sale of Burger King South Africa gets the green light
    Sale of Burger King South Africa gets the green light
    21 Sep 2021
    Burger King decision: A case of govt policies working against each other?
    Burger King decision: A case of govt policies working against each other?
    14 Jun 2021
    Wessel Badenhorst, office managing partner, Hogan Lovells
    How to get SA's foreign direct investment in mining right
     8 Jun 2021
    Bhavtik Vallabhjee, head: power utilities and infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
    Energy and infrastructure: The African economic multiplier
     18 Nov 2020
    Photo by on .
    Recovery of the print, imaging and document industry is complex and long but encouraging
     14 Oct 2020
    There has been a slide in the levels of foreign direct investment in Africa. Wikimedia Commons
    African countries aren't getting as much as they should from foreign direct investment
     25 Feb 2020
    Image source: Getty/Gallo
    Will load shedding reignite an asset exodus for South Africa?
     21 Feb 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz