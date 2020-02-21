Doing business in SA: 5 legal advantages

For companies looking to expand into South Africa, understanding the legal landscape is crucial. South Africa offers numerous legal benefits that make it an attractive hub for international operations. Let’s delve into the top five legal advantages of doing business in South Africa:
Boasting a sophisticated legal system, South Africa provides robust protection for investors and maintains a favourable ranking in the "Protecting Minority Investors" category.
The country has signed numerous bilateral investment treaties (BITs) that ensure fair and equitable treatment of foreign investments, protection against expropriation, and mechanisms for dispute resolution.
These treaties are backed by South Africa's Constitution, which guarantees property rights and provides legal recourse in case of disputes, underscoring the country's commitment to safeguarding investor interests.
South Africa offers a range of tax benefits designed to attract and retain foreign businesses. The country has entered into double taxation agreements (DTAs) with over 70 countries, preventing the double taxation of income earned in multiple jurisdictions. This makes it easier for multinational companies to operate in South Africa without the fear of excessive tax burdens.
Additionally, various tax incentives are available, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology. Initiatives like the Automotive Master Plan and the Medical Device Master Plan by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) aim to stimulate growth and investment in these sectors.
The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer further advantages, including reduced corporate tax rates and exemptions from VAT and customs duties.
Setting up a business in South Africa is straightforward and efficient, largely due to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) commitment to simplifying registration processes. The CIPC regularly updates its service charter to improve business delivery timelines, making it easier to register businesses. The entire registration process can be completed online, significantly reducing time and complexity.
Additionally, South Africa offers various visa options, including Critical Skills Visas, Business Visas, and Intra-company Transfer Visas, which facilitate the entry and stay of foreign business personnel, enabling companies to deploy staff and commence operations swiftly.
South Africa’s regulatory environment is designed to be transparent and predictable, which reduces uncertainty for foreign investors. The country has established robust frameworks for company law and labour law to promote compliance and good corporate governance. However, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act has been identified as a potential challenge due to its evolving nature and stringent requirements.
According to a report by the EU Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while B-BBEE aims to promote inclusive economic growth, it has also posed difficulties for some foreign investors navigating its complex regulations, particularly concerning ownership structures. Nonetheless, these frameworks offer international stakeholders a structured approach to navigate the legal landscape with relative ease and confidence.
South Africa offers a range of effective dispute resolution mechanisms, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. The country’s legal system is adept at handling complex commercial disputes, ensuring efficient and fair resolution of legal matters. In fact, the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report states that South Africa ranks 34th globally in the ease of resolving insolvency out of 190 economies, placing it ahead of many other emerging markets and reflecting the effectiveness of its legal framework in handling business disputes.
Although this may seem like a negative indicator, it is not as the World Bank indicated that keeping viable businesses operating is among the most important goals of insolvency systems. These mechanisms provide investors with access to timely and just outcomes, contributing to a stable investment environment.
For businesses looking to expand into South Africa, understanding these legal benefits is crucial. South Africa’s legal landscape offers significant advantages for international investors, providing a stable and predictable environment for business growth.
The country's commitment to creating a conducive environment for international investors is evident in its continuous efforts to improve and streamline its legal and regulatory processes. By leveraging South Africa's robust legal protections and favourable investment conditions, foreign companies can confidently explore the abundant opportunities in this dynamic market.