Doing business in SA: 5 legal advantages

These treaties are backed by South Africa's Constitution, which guarantees property rights and provides legal recourse in case of disputes, underscoring the country's commitment to safeguarding investor interests.

The country has signed numerous bilateral investment treaties (BITs) that ensure fair and equitable treatment of foreign investments, protection against expropriation, and mechanisms for dispute resolution.

Boasting a sophisticated legal system, South Africa provides robust protection for investors and maintains a favourable ranking in the "Protecting Minority Investors" category.

South Africa offers a range of tax benefits designed to attract and retain foreign businesses. The country has entered into double taxation agreements (DTAs) with over 70 countries, preventing the double taxation of income earned in multiple jurisdictions. This makes it easier for multinational companies to operate in South Africa without the fear of excessive tax burdens.

Additionally, various tax incentives are available, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology. Initiatives like the Automotive Master Plan and the Medical Device Master Plan by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) aim to stimulate growth and investment in these sectors.

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer further advantages, including reduced corporate tax rates and exemptions from VAT and customs duties.