Codehesion wins 2026 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company

For the third year running, Codehesion has proven itself to be the deserving winner of this prestigious award.

Codehesion has won the 2026 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

This award is given to the software development company that has built the strongest reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction.

It must have a large and impressive client list and be able to develop a wide range of software solutions – all at a world-class level.

For the third year running, Codehesion has met all these criteria, making it the deserving winner of the award.

World-class development services

Codehesion was originally known for its mobile app development, but has evolved significantly over the years to take on more complex projects.

Now, it works on projects like system integrations, legacy platform rescues, and multi-platform architectures – where the true challenge is making new technology work seamlessly with existing systems.

“We've geared the business to be a true innovation partner‚ essentially a full software innovation department that plugs into your business,” said Codehesion founder and CEO Hector Beyers.

“That means development, technical architecture, UX, business analysis, QA, project management, and DevOps - everything a project needs to succeed and truly scale, under one roof.”

Codehesion has delivered nearly 100 projects since its inception.

It continues to attract high-profile clients, including JSE-listed companies and large enterprises who need a partner that can move fast without cutting partners.

This has meant the business continues to see impressive growth, with Beyers confirming that both Codehesion’s employee count and revenue growing by 50% in the last year alone.

Big focus on AI

Beyers added that Codehesion’s biggest milestone over the last fiscal year was achieving clarity on how AI fits into its mission.

“Last year, we moved from experimenting with AI to embedding it across our delivery process,” he said,

“Every project now benefits from AI-accelerated development, but with advanced engineering judgment guiding every decision.”

This is an important distinction, as it means clients benefit both from Codehesion’s world-class expertise, and the value that AI provides in the form of faster delivery.

“That shift matters because it means we can deliver more value per engagement, faster timelines, richer features, stronger outcomes‚ while keeping the architectural rigour that separates projects that succeed from those that fail,” said Beyers.

Try Codehesion today

Codehesion is malleable to your business’s unique software development needs.

It can:

Run the entire project – Use Codehesion to manage and deliver an entire app or software development project, end-to-end.



– Use Codehesion to manage and deliver an entire app or software development project, end-to-end. Provide specific task expertise – Utilise Codehesion’s experts for specific, high-value software development tasks.



– Utilise Codehesion’s experts for specific, high-value software development tasks. Augment your team – Seamlessly integrate Codehesion’s experts to strengthen and support your existing in-house software development teams.

No matter your needs, Codehesion can build the perfect software solution – making it the deserving winner of the 2026 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

Click here to learn more about Codehesion.



