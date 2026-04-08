SA entrepreneurs get R230m boost from Endeavor Harvest Fund III

Endeavor South Africa has closed Harvest Fund III at R230m, marking a major boost for high-growth technology businesses in South Africa and the wider African market.

The fund focuses on Series B and later-stage companies, investing alongside qualified lead investors to accelerate growth, job creation, and exits in the continent’s scale-up ecosystem.

Building on the success of Harvest Fund II, Harvest Fund III has already deployed capital into high-growth companies including GoTyme Bank, Onafriq, Entersekt, and Plentify, while maintaining a strong pipeline of around 40 Endeavor companies across South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Key investors include Firstrand, Standard Bank, the SA SME Fund, and Allan Gray, alongside South African founders such as Barry Swartzberg (co-founder of Discovery) and Coenraad Jonker and Tjaart van der Walt (Tyme Group co-founders).

“Harvest Fund III shows that the strongest venture ecosystems are built when successful founders reinvest their capital, experience, and networks into the next generation,” said Tjaart van der Walt, co-founder of Tyme Group and Endeavor South Africa board member.

The fund leverages Endeavor’s global network to provide mentorship, market access, talent, and strategic guidance as companies scale. Alison Collier, CEO of Endeavor South Africa, said: “Harvest Fund III helps world-class South African founders close the gap between local innovation and global opportunities.”

The impact of Endeavor’s model is clear: Harvest Fund II’s 17-company portfolio grew revenue by 49% annually and employment by 24% per year between 2020 and 2025, while raising over R27bn in capital. Harvest Fund III is designed to continue this momentum, ensuring sustainable growth and recycling returns into the local ecosystem.

Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund, said: “Harvest Fund III strengthens South Africa’s scale-up economy by backing rigorously selected businesses and supporting meaningful exits that build confidence in venture investing.”

Barry Swartzberg, Endeavor South Africa chair, added: “This fund champions South Africa’s next generation of global success stories, recycling capital, expertise, and confidence back into the ecosystem.”

With global venture capital increasingly shifting to high-growth markets, Harvest Fund III positions South African founders to scale across borders and accelerate their impact.