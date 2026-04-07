Entries open for 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

Entries have opened for the 2026 edition of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, marking the programme’s fifth year in South Africa.

Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2025 -Retang Phaahla, Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi | image supplied

The award, which recognises female founders and CEOs, will accept entries from 2 March to 12 April 2026, with the local ceremony scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 15 July.

Run by Veuve Clicquot, the initiative forms part of a long-running global programme established in 1972 to recognise women in business. It includes two categories: the Bold Woman Award for established leaders and the Bold Future Award for early-stage entrepreneurs.

Local track record

The South African edition has, over the past five years, recognised a range of entrepreneurs across sectors including tourism, legal services, agriculture and energy.

Previous winners include business leaders such as Gugu Sithole, Claire Blanckenberg and Morongwe Mokone, alongside emerging entrepreneurs like Zama Ngcobo and Refilwe Sebothoma.

According to the organisers, the programme aims to build a network of female business leaders while increasing visibility for women-led enterprises.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the Bold Woman Award must be founders or CEOs who have led a business for more than five years and demonstrated sustained growth.

For the Bold Future Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of businesses operating for less than five years, with evidence of impact and market contribution.

An independent jury will shortlist three finalists per category, with winners announced at the July awards event.

Global network focus

Beyond the awards, participants gain access to international exposure, mentorship opportunities and a global network of entrepreneurs. Winners are also invited to an immersion programme in Reims, France.

The programme is open to South African residents whose businesses are based or operate locally.