TotalEnergies partners with False Bay TVET to support entrepreneurship along the West Coast

TotalEnergies EP South Africa marked a significant milestone in its commitment to local economic development with the graduation of participants from the West Coast Entrepreneurial Development Programme. The graduation was delivered in collaboration with False Bay TVET College’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Rapid Incubator (CFERI).

Representatives of TotalEnergies EP South Africa and the West Coast entrepreneurs, who underwent training with False Bay TVET College Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator.

Funded by TotalEnergies EP South Africa, the programme forms part of the company’s broader community investment efforts focused on inclusive economic growth, job creation and enterprise development in communities where economic opportunities are often constrained by geography, infrastructure and access to markets. The initiative was designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical business skills, mentorship and tools to build viable, compliant and sustainable enterprises.

The six‑month programme supported 30 SMMEs and small-scale fishing co‑operatives from approximately 15 coastal and rural towns across the West Coast region of the Western Cape, including Doringbaai, Louwville, Paternoster, Saldanha, St Helena Bay and Lambert’s Bay. Recruitment focused entrepreneurs with particular attention given to small‑scale fishing enterprises and related businesses operating along the West Coast. From a total of over 300 applications, 30 were selected and onboarded. This demonstrates the demand for business development training and support in the West Coast region.

Following a structured selection process, all 30 participants were onboarded and formally registered as students on the False Bay TVET College academic system, ensuring their training was formally recognised through the institution. This enables them to pursue further vocational skills and training as part of continuous learning.

The programme combined in‑person training workshops as well as in‑person training field trips held in Doringbaai and Louwville, online mentoring and coaching, supported by practical business diagnostics. The approach and methodology was based on action-orientated entrepreneurship. Participants received training in key areas including legal and statutory compliance, financial skills, costing and pricing, business planning, operations management, sales and marketing, as well as leadership and strategy. Each participant worked towards developing a Portfolio of Evidence, including a business plan and pitch, as part of the programme outcomes.

Speaking at the graduation, Florent Alleau for TotalEnergies EP South Africa, said the programme demonstrated the importance of targeted, community‑based enterprise development. “This graduation represents more than the completion of a training programme. It reflects TotalEnergies’ commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs with the skills, confidence and tools they need to participate meaningfully in the economy.”

"This graduation represents the culmination of six months of dedicated effort by 30 West Coast entrepreneurs. Through targeted training and mentoring, participants gained practical skills to build sustainable enterprises. This is a significant step taken by TotalEnergies – investing in real, sustainable SMME development. They have demonstrated genuine commitment to the communities in which they operate. We thank TotalEnergies for their investment and congratulate our graduates on this achievement," said Thomas Mvumvu, programme manager at False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and Rapid Incubator.*

Tom Perzens from Langebaan and Fabian Patricia Mohamed from Doringbay, both representing their respective small-scale fishing co-operatives, gave testimony to the value the training added to the development of their co-operatives.

Dewalt Ryan Classe, a budding young entrepreneur and local photographer, highlighted how the programme has provided him valuable know-how and skills in running his start-up business, including the importance of planning. He now applies the learning in the everyday running of his business.

As Tamnline Brittian from Doringbaai who bakes cakes said: “This programme has helped me see my business differently and given me practical skills I can use every day. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the support we received throughout the journey.”

As Christiana Nel, deputy principal for Innovation and Development at False Bay TVET College concludes, the programme reflects the importance of strategic partnerships to drive opportunities for SA start-ups and entrepreneurs: “Through this collaboration, we have delivered targeted entrepreneurial training that supports sustainable enterprise development across various West Coast communities that need it most.”

The programme also brought to light the entrepreneurial appetite, resilience and passion of the West Coast communities where the small-scale fishing industry is more than just a sustainable livelihood. For the participants it has a deeper sense of purpose. Entrepreneurship in the West Coast are embedded on a human-centred foundation which promotes and drives inclusive community development that aims to benefit the community in its entirety.