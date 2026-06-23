False Bay TVET College achieves 2 consecutive clean audits

False Bay TVET College is proud to announce that it has received a clean audit from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) for two consecutive financial years, 2024 and 2025. This milestone underscores the College’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.

Charlene Matthews

Following a rigorous audit process, the AGSA confirmed that the college’s financial statements are free from material misstatements and fully compliant with all applicable legislation and regulatory requirements. The AGSA is a constitutionally mandated, independent authority responsible for auditing public institutions. A clean audit is the highest level of assurance, reflecting excellence in financial governance and compliance.

Leadership commentary, acting principal, Charlene Matthews, commented:

“Achieving an Unqualified (Clean) Audit outcome for 2025, and doing so for two consecutive years, is a significant milestone for False Bay TVET College. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to good governance, sound financial management, accountability, compliance, and service excellence.

A clean audit is not achieved by chance - it is the result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration across all levels of the College. I extend my sincere appreciation to all employees, as well as the Finance Department, support teams, Council, and governance structures, for their contribution and oversight in securing this outcome.

While we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to continuous improvement and sustaining these high standards in service to our students, communities, and stakeholders.”

Building trust through excellence

Consistently achieving clean audits is a strong indicator of effective governance, strong internal controls, and ethical leadership. It builds stakeholder confidence and positions the College as a trusted partner for government, industry, and development organisations.

For industry and business partners, collaboration with a clean-audit institution assures strong financial controls and responsible resource management. These partnerships support skills development, advance B-BBEE objectives, and contribute to a pipeline of skilled graduates.

False Bay TVET College welcomes new partnership opportunities that support innovation, skills development, and inclusive economic growth.

For partnership enquiries, please contact:

Angelo Geldenhuys

Email: az.gro.yabeslaf@syuhnedleg.olegna

Tel: 021 787 0800

Visit: www.falsebaycollege.co.za



