False Bay TVET College joins forces with ECD principals on qualification drive

False Bay TVET College’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) Faculty, offered at the College’s Khayelitsha Campus, successfully hosted an ECD Principals Engagement Event on 26 March 2026. The event brought together ECD principals from across the College’s catchment area to strengthen collaboration and enhance sector readiness for the new ECD Occupational Qualification registered with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

From left: Mr Haido Mteto – False Bay TVET College- Khayelitsha Campus manager, Ms Marelize Minnaar, head of the ECD occupational programmes and Ms Jill Davids, senior lecturer for ECD programmes.

The engagement forms part of the College’s ongoing commitment to supporting national skills development priorities and strengthening partnerships with industry stakeholders in line with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) mandate. The event aimed to ensure that ECD principals are well informed about the occupational qualification model, QCTO requirements, and the roles and responsibilities of workplaces in supporting structured workplace-based learning.

During a focused presentation session, principals received detailed insights into:

The structure and outcomes of the ECD Occupational Qualification



The regulatory role of the QCTO



The importance of workplace-based learning as a core component of occupational training



The expectations placed on students and host sites in meeting assessment and compliance requirements

The engagement promoted alignment between college-based learning and workplace practice, ensuring that training delivery responds directly to the operational realities of registered ECD centres.

The introduction of the ECD Occupational Qualification represents a significant shift towards a more credible, standardised, and practice-driven training pathway for the ECD sector.

By participating as workplace partners, ECD centres contribute directly to the professionalisation of the ECD workforce and the delivery of quality early learning services in communities.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of workplace-based learning agreements, formally establishing partnerships between False Bay TVET College and participating ECD centres. These agreements are essential for meeting QCTO requirements and ensuring that students are placed in compliant, supportive, and quality-assured learning environments.

The event also provided valuable opportunities for networking and sector dialogue, enabling principals to engage with College management, ECD lecturers, and fellow practitioners. An exhibitor showcase further highlighted ECD-related programmes, resources, and services that support quality provision and continuous improvement within the sector.

Commenting on the importance of the engagement, Ms Marelize Minnaar, head of the ECD occupational programme at False Bay TVET College, emphasised the value of collaboration:

“The success of the ECD Occupational Qualification depends on strong, informed partnerships with registered ECD centres. Through engagements such as this, we ensure that principals fully understand their role in workplace-based learning, while working collectively to professionalise the sector and improve outcomes for children.”

False Bay TVET College invites all registered ECD centres within its catchment area to partner with the College by supporting workplace-based learning for ECD Occupational Programme students. Centres interested in collaboration or in learning more about QCTO requirements and partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the ECD Faculty at the Khayelitsha Campus.

Through sustained collaboration, the College and the ECD sector can jointly contribute to skills development, compliance, and the continuous improvement of early childhood education and care.

Contact: 021 360 5000 or visit falsebaycollege.co.za for more information.



