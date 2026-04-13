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    BP dives back into oil with major Namibian exploration push

    BP agreed to buy an operating interest in three offshore exploration blocks in Namibia from Canada-based Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas as it ramps up its upstream portfolio.
    13 Apr 2026
    13 Apr 2026
    Logo of British Petroleum BP is seen at a petrol station in Pienkow, Poland. Image credit: Reuters/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Logo of British Petroleum BP is seen at a petrol station in Pienkow, Poland. Image credit: Reuters/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

    BP will pay Eco Atlantic $2.7m in cash for the 60% interest in the three petroleum exploration licences, the Canadian firm said.

    The oil major has turned its focus back to oil and gas after an ill-fated foray into renewables, pledging to dispose of $20bn worth of assets and cut its debt to between $14bn and $18bn by the end of 2027.

    BP has been under pressure to publish more information to prove its strategy of shifting spending from low-carbon to oil and gas projects will boost shareholder value.

    The deal marks BP's entry as an operator in the southern African country, a global oil and gas exploration hot spot, which hopes to produce its first oil by 2030.

    The blocks are located in the Walvis Basin, a vast area north of the prolific Orange Basin where all of Namibia's offshore discoveries have been made by oil majors including Shell and TotalEnergies.

    Eco Atlantic will remain a partner in the blocks along with Namibia’s national oil company NAMCOR, BP said.

    Read more: oil, gas, Shell, BP, British Petroleum, oil and gas, oil exploration, oil and gas exploration, Namcor, TotalEnergies, orange basin
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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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