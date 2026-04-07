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Children as young as 9 launch real businesses in Koa Academy’s free online challenge
But beyond access to jobs, there is a more fundamental challenge at play: a gap between formal education and real-world readiness.
Employers consistently point to a lack of practical skills - like communication, real-world problem-solving, and the ability to apply knowledge in practical contexts - as a barrier to employment. And while qualifications remain important, they are increasingly not enough on their own.
It prompts a simple but important question:
What would it look like if young people started developing these capabilities much earlier - before they ever enter the job market?
From theory to application: a shift in how entrepreneurship is taught
Koa Academy’s free Online Entrepreneurship Challenge, open to anyone aged 9-16, is designed to answer that question in a practical way.
The five-week, fully online programme guides students through building a real business - from identifying an opportunity to developing a viable concept and pitching it to industry professionals.
Rather than focusing on abstract theory, the challenge is structured around doing:
- Identifying real problems or unmet needs
- Testing ideas and refining them through feedback
- Understanding pricing, costs, and basic financial models
- Defining their target audience and market opportunity
- Communicating ideas clearly and persuasively
It’s a model that mirrors how entrepreneurship actually works - iterative, practical, and grounded in real-world thinking.
Why starting earlier matters
Introducing this kind of learning earlier changes more than just skill exposure - it shifts mindset.
Students begin to see opportunities where others see limitations. They learn to approach problems with curiosity and ownership, rather than waiting for instructions or predefined answers.
They also develop a more practical understanding of:
- Money and value creation
- Customer needs and market demand
- Resilience through iteration and feedback
Importantly, these are not skills reserved for future entrepreneurs alone. They are increasingly relevant across industries and career paths.
As one of the programme’s judges and Venture Partner at MEST, Abena Opeibea Anie-Budu notes: "Learning how to build a business and clearly pitch its value transforms a concept into something others can believe in. Giving young people the opportunity to learn and practise these skills early is incredibly powerful, building both confidence and strong public speaking abilities."
What the programme looks like in practice
Over five weeks, students participate in a fully online experience that combines structured coursework with live interaction.
Each week includes:
- A live group coaching session with an experienced entrepreneur
- Small-group mentorship to refine ideas and thinking
- Self-paced coursework introducing practical tools and frameworks
The journey is intentionally structured: students build, receive feedback and refine, culminating in a final pitch to a panel of industry judges.
By the end of the programme, each participant has:
- Developed a business concept grounded in a real opportunity
- Built a structured pitch presentation
- Received professional feedback from entrepreneurs and investors
- Developed an initial version of their business idea
- Received an entrepreneurship certificate
Top projects are also recognised with prizes that help take their ideas further - including cash prizes, one-on-one mentorship, and practical support such as website development and brand identity design.
From ideas to real businesses
One of the clearest indicators of the programme’s impact is what students produce.
Previous participants have launched skincare brands, food businesses, and sustainable fashion concepts - with some continuing beyond the challenge itself.
Just as importantly, students demonstrate:
- Greater confidence in presenting and defending ideas
- Stronger communication and critical thinking
- A clearer understanding of how to turn ideas into action
For many, it’s the first time their work is held to real-world expectations - not just assessed as part of a classroom exercise.
The role of industry in education
A defining feature of the programme is the involvement of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders - through guest sessions, mentorship, and judging.
For business leaders, this represents more than a once-off initiative. It’s an opportunity to contribute to the development of future talent by shaping capability earlier in the pipeline.
A broader shift worth paying attention to
Programmes like this reflect a broader shift in education - one that is increasingly:
- Skills-focused rather than content-heavy
- Applied rather than theoretical
- Connected to real-world contexts
As the nature of work continues to evolve, the ability to think independently, solve problems, and adapt quickly is becoming as important as subject knowledge itself.
Learn more or share this opportunity
Koa Academy’s free Online Entrepreneurship Challenge is open to anyone aged 9-16 and runs over five weeks in a fully online format.
Participants gain access to mentorship, industry feedback, and a structured framework to build something real.
Sign-ups close on 10 May.
Learn more or share this opportunity with a young person who would benefit: https://koaacademy.com/entrepreneurship-challenge/