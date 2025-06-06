Chad suspends visas issuance to US citizens over travel ban

Chad suspended visa issuance to US citizens on Thursday after its nationals were included in a US travel ban targeting 12 countries, President Idriss Deby said in a Facebook post.

Chad's President General Mahamat Idriss Deby arrives before a dinner with several heads of state and government and leaders of international organisations at the Elysee Palace, as part of the 19th Francophonie Summit, in Paris, France, 4 October 2024. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

"I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to US citizens," Deby said.

"Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride," Deby added, making reference to Qatar's gift of a $400m airplane to US President Donald Trump.

Chad is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the US administration's travel ban.