Chad suspends visas issuance to US citizens over travel ban

"I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to US citizens," Deby said.
"Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride," Deby added, making reference to Qatar's gift of a $400m airplane to US President Donald Trump.
Chad is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the US administration's travel ban.
