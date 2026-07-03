Cadbury expands R5 Dairy Milk bar across South Africa

Cadbury is expanding the availability of its R5 Cadbury Dairy Milk 12g bar across South Africa, increasing access to affordable indulgence for consumers and creating new growth opportunities within the category.

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According to Nielsen, traditional trade remains the backbone of FMCG commerce in South Africa and across Africa, with informal channels accounting for up to 80% of FMCG sales in many markets.

Recognising the critical role these vendors play in consumers' daily lives, Cadbury is expanding distribution of its 12g Cadbury Dairy Milk slab, available at a recommended retail price of R5.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk 12g bar presents an opportunity to drive impulse purchases and increase basket spend through an accessible price point from a trusted category-leading brand. As shoppers become increasingly value-conscious, affordable treats continue to play a key role in sustaining confectionery sales volumes.

The R5 price point enables Cadbury to offer consumers a recognisable, premium chocolate brand at an entry-level price, supporting both consumer demand and market growth.

As consumers continue to navigate rising living costs and stretched household budgets, affordable snacking options remain an important driver of purchase decisions.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk 12g bar has been designed to deliver the brand's signature taste experience at an accessible price point, making it an attractive option within the daily snacking basket across townships, communities, and commuter routes nationwide.

First introduced in Gauteng in 2025 as an innovation within the Cadbury Dairy Milk portfolio, the 12g bar was developed to meet demand for convenient, affordable treats that fit seamlessly into consumers' everyday routines.

"The nationwide expansion of our 12g Cadbury Dairy Milk bar is a direct response to evolving consumer needs," says Kile Zitha, senior category manager at Cadbury South Africa.

"Consumers continue to seek out trusted brands they know and love, but in formats that align with their daily routines, budgets and shopping habits. When brands can meet those needs consistently, they remain relevant and accessible. The 12g bar allows us to bring the Cadbury Dairy Milk experience to more consumers, more often, through the channels they shop every day.”

Wrapped in Cadbury's iconic purple packaging, the 12g bar delivers the smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk taste consumers expect, in a format that easily fits into a pocket, handbag or lunchbox.

Cadbury continues to focus on making its portfolio more accessible across a wide range of consumer segments and retail environments.

The expanded rollout of the 12g bar supports the brand's commitment to driving growth in traditional trade while increasing availability in the communities where consumers live, work and shop.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk 12g bar is now available nationally through major wholesalers, spaza shops, selected community retailers and hawkers.