Bushtec unveils unified brand to deliver 'the value of remarkable experience

Bushtec, a pioneering force in tented camps and solutions, has announced a significant brand evolution, unifying its 55-year heritage as Canvas and Tent and a consortium of specialised brands under a singular Bushtec master brand. A proudly South African success story, the group has grown from its world-renowned Canvas and Tent manufacturing origins to include global design and delivery capabilities for its diverse clients across the hospitality, adventure, military, mining and disaster relief sectors.

Originating from the rigorous demands of military-grade shelters to become a founding father of the luxury tented camp industry, the Canvas and Tent group has now delivered over 1,000 camps in 83 countries across six continents. The unified Bushtec brand reinforces a commitment to quality, innovation, and client success, while introducing an expanded turnkey service model with a focus on hospitality. ​

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​Canvas and Tent Group CEO Hans Hillebrand explains that the core belief driving the brand evolution is "The value of remarkable experience" - bringing years of expertise to bear to create uniquely differentiated, immersive guest destinations that are both unforgettable and financially sustainable. ​ Creatively, the distinctive new Bushtec logo, a canvas stretched taut to create a unique ‘B’ icon, was inspired by tensile structures and soft-shell materials. "For us, our new logo metaphorically speaks to our flexibility as a company, and our ability to stretch to solve clients’ needs," says Hillebrand.

“From our extensive market research, we learned that hospitality brands, owners and operators need to create one-of-a-kind experiences that will differentiate them. They’re seeking partners who have the track record and experience to realise their vision,” says Hillebrand. ​ “We translate remarkable experiences into tangible value, ensuring our clients’ projects can stand out and thrive in a competitive market. This focus empowers lodge owners, developers, and project managers to optimise occupancy, enhance stakeholder confidence, and secure long-term competitiveness.”

Hillebrand says Bushtec is well-positioned to help clients maximise the opportunities offered by a new era of luxury tented hospitality. "What began as a novel approach to blending luxury with the great outdoors has evolved into an art form, redefining how guests connect with nature without compromising on comfort or sophistication. It’s a delicate balance of luxury and responsibility, creating sanctuaries that honour and preserve the beauty of their environments. We've seen remarkable growth in demand for this form of experiential travel, particularly across Africa, North America and the Middle East, where every detail is crafted to deliver unforgettable moments close to nature." ​ ​

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​Bushtec offers a seamless, integrated process from concept to camp. This comprehensive service portfolio includes initial site assessments, master planning, bespoke design and engineering, and in-house manufacturing at its over 500-strong facility in Ladysmith that is ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certified. It extends to global logistics, expert installation, site commissioning, staff training, and full lifecycle maintenance and support. ​

"Luxury tents alone are only part of what turns beautiful locations into destinations of choice. Our ability to deliver a full concept to camp solution is a distinct advantage for our clients," says Frans Vermaas, Bushtec Hospitality Sales Director. "We manage every detail, from the initial architectural vision to the final operational handover, with the ability to deliver in remote and challenging locations. This allows our partners to focus on their primary goal: delivering an unparalleled guest experience."

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Bushtec's deep-seated culture of innovation is driven by its in-house R&D lab. Here, engineers and designers push the boundaries of what is possible, developing structures built to last with minimal environmental impact. Using premium materials and minimal-impact foundations, Bushtec tents are engineered to perform flawlessly in the world’s most extreme environments, from coastal deserts to alpine snowscapes. Product attributes include military-grade ripstop canvas, corrosion-resistant components, advanced climate control, enhanced insulation, tensile structures for high wind environments, sand-resistant sealing for desert environments and snow-load capable tents.

"Every Bushtec structure is a testament to our engineering prowess and commitment to environmental stewardship," says Willie Burger, Deputy Managing Director, Manufacturing. "We design for durability and resilience, ensuring our tents withstand the harshest conditions while respecting their natural surroundings. Our clients invest in a product that is not only built to last but also designed to coexist harmoniously with the environment, which is a critical component of modern luxury."

Bushtec’s remarkable hospitality portfolio includes incredible bespoke solutions for camps including Masiya's Camp at Royal Malewane in South Africa, Jack’s Camp in Botswana, Nuyanaya River Camp in Zambia, Dunya Camp in Georgia USA, Open Sky in Utah USA, Kingfisher in the United Arab Emirates, Sesta Terra Natural Resort in Italy, Durbuy in Belgium, Sirru Fen Fushi in the Maldives and many more. ​

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​"This brand evolution unifies our legacy and is a clear signal of our future direction," says Hillebrand. "By unifying our extensive capabilities under the Bushtec master brand, we are solidifying our promise to clients: to be their trusted partner in creating remarkable experiences that yield exceptional returns.”

​New developments with the Bushtec brand evolution:

Unified master brand: All Canvas and Tent group companies will now operate under the Bushtec brand, providing clients with world-class design, manufacturing, and project delivery. ​

All Canvas and Tent group companies will now operate under the Bushtec brand, providing clients with world-class design, manufacturing, and project delivery. ​ Expanded concept to camp services: A comprehensive, end-to-end service model covering every project stage from initial site assessment, concept development and master planning to lifecycle maintenance and support.

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A comprehensive, end-to-end service model covering every project stage from initial site assessment, concept development and master planning to lifecycle maintenance and support. ​ Enhanced R&D and innovation: Increased investment in the in-house R&D lab to accelerate the development of next-generation materials, sustainable technologies and pioneering hospitality concepts. ​

Increased investment in the in-house R&D lab to accelerate the development of next-generation materials, sustainable technologies and pioneering hospitality concepts. ​ Strengthened ESG commitments: From sourcing eco-friendly materials to promoting fair labour practices and fostering community engagement, Bushtec is dedicated to making a positive impact.

From sourcing eco-friendly materials to promoting fair labour practices and fostering community engagement, Bushtec is dedicated to making a positive impact. Dedicated sector solutions: Tailored product lines and services to meet the distinct needs of the luxury hospitality, adventure, military, mining, and disaster relief sectors, built upon a shared foundation of quality and durability.



