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    Broadcaster and presenter Johnny Davids passes away at 49

    South Africa’s media and entertainment industry is mourning the loss of broadcaster and presenter Johnny Davids, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 16 April 2026, at the age of 49. The cause of his death is still unknown, but it is suspected that he had a heart attack.
    16 Apr 2026
    16 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com

    Born in Narraville, a town in Walvis Bay, Davids built a multifaceted career that spanned radio, television, music and sport. He was widely recognised for his warm on-air presence and ability to connect with audiences across formats.

    Davids became a familiar voice on RSG, where he hosted popular music programmes such as OppiRadio and Al Daai Jazz, in addition to anchoring daily sports shows. His versatility as a broadcaster allowed him to move seamlessly between music and sport, earning him a loyal following among listeners.



    On television, Davids made a lasting impact through his long-standing role as a continuity presenter on kykNET, where he spent a decade becoming a trusted and recognisable face. His television career expanded to include presenting roles on shows such as Kunskafee, Tuine en Tossels, Kollig and Kwela, further cementing his place in South African broadcasting.

    His journey in the spotlight began in 2003 when he, alongside his then singing partner Vivian Molauly, won the inaugural Zing singing competition on kykNET. That breakthrough moment laid the foundation for a career that would span more than two decades.

    Beyond broadcasting, Davids was also an accomplished music artist, writing, producing and recording his own material.

    In 2020, he released the single Strongholds Will Fall, showcasing his continued passion for music.

    Among the highlights of his career were international performances, including appearances at the UKKASIE festival in London, where he and Molauly represented South African talent on a global stage.

    Davids’ passing marks the loss of a dynamic and versatile talent whose contributions to radio, television and music left a lasting impression. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements, but for the authenticity and passion he brought to every platform he touched.

    Read more: KykNET, RSG
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