South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopAmbledownBullion PR & CommunicationStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Brics milestone: Santam becomes first to open office in India's global financial hub

    South Africa’s leading short-term insurer Santam Group is expanding its global footprint after securing approval to open a reinsurance branch in Gujarat International Finance Tec (Gift) City in India, a rapidly growing international finance hub.
    19 Feb 2026
    19 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied. Kush Padia, Santam Re’s interim chief executive officer.
    Source: Supplied. Kush Padia, Santam Re’s interim chief executive officer.

    The licence allows the company to establish an office within the International Financial Services Centre, positioning it closer to global insurers, brokers and investment flows.

    Interest in the district has surged in recent years as regulators introduced policies aimed at attracting foreign capital and strengthening India’s role in cross-border insurance and reinsurance markets. This supports Santam Group’s broader international growth strategy and long-term partnerships across Asia and emerging risk markets, backed by new capacity and expertise.

    Santam Re, the Santam Group’s independent non-life treaty reinsurer with operations spanning Africa, Asia and Europe, will support the International Insurance Office (IIO) with capacity across lines of business including property, engineering, marine and liability.

    Santam Specialist Solutions, which insures a range of large, medium and small complex risks across a wide spectrum of industries in Africa and other emerging markets, will contribute specialist facultative reinsurance capabilities, providing tailored risk-placement solutions across complex and niche lines of business.

    Strategic Indian expansion

    Kush Padia, Santam Re’s interim chief executive officer, said the licence provides the Group an opportunity to build rapidly upon its existing foothold in the Indian market.

    “This step aligns with the Santam Group’s strategic objective to drive international expansion and broaden its international treaty and facultative reinsurance footprint.

    "The Gift City is well connected to both local and international markets, and we intend to leverage our position to sustainably grow our book both within India and beyond.” said Padia.

    The licence was granted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and other relevant authorities in India during January 2026. The IIO will be operationally managed by a team of highly talented, locally sourced insurance professionals who will ensure Santam’s strong governance standards and disciplined risk-management ethos are adhered to.

    Santam expands globally

    With the launch of the IIO, Santam becomes the first Brics-based insurance company to set up a presence in the Gift City.

    “Operating as a category two order of preference IIO reinsurer brings new reinsurance programmes into view, strengthening our position in the market. Another benefit of this licence is that it demonstrates Santam’s continued investment into India, a market we’ve been serving with reliable capacity for over 10 years. Cedents view this favourably when evaluating their panels.” Padia added.

    Santam remains fully committed to ensuring full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations within its operating territories and will continue to engage transparently with stakeholders throughout this process. The Santam Limited IIO will write on AM Best “A-” rated paper.

    Tavaziva Madzinga, Santam’s Group chief executive officer, said the granting of the Gift City licence closely follows the final approval for the company to operate a syndicate at Lloyd’s, which all enhance its international growth ambitions.

    “As the Santam Group we are broadening our international footprint and the Gift City licence gives us further global exposure. The Santam Group brings to the Indian market over a century worth of expertise, capability and approach to insurance,” said Madzinga.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz