African debut: Montreux spirit meets jazz maestros in Franschhoek Valley

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MJFSA) is a jazz-inspired, lifestyle experience that brings the iconic Montreux spirit to Africa for the first time.

Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway will join Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration. Image supplied

Taking place 27–29 March 2026 in the heart of the Franschhoek Valley - one of the world’s most celebrated food, wine, and art destinations - MJFF will see global artistry meet African soul in a celebration of connection, creativity, and excellence across music, art, and culture.

The lineup includes internationally acclaimed artists Matt Hansen and Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste, alongside exciting young South African ensemble Caleb Dlamini & Friends.

Adding to the excitement, organisers have also confirmed that Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway will join Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration when the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek takes place in the valley of dreams.

For Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek, placing emerging artists on the same stages as internationally celebrated performers is central to its vision: creating a space where musical heritage and future innovation meet.

Festival co-founder Raffaella Goedvolk says the final announcement perfectly captures the spirit of Montreux. “What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations - from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Caleb Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz.

“That has always been the magic of Montreux: extraordinary artists, unexpected collaborations and the feeling that something special can happen at any moment.”

Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing, Nedbank, agrees, saying the festival also represents an important cultural milestone. “Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is more than a music event, it is a cultural moment.”

“It celebrates creativity, connection, and the extraordinary depth of talent we have in South Africa and across the world. As Nedbank, we are proud to support an initiative that brings global artistry to our shores while creating meaningful opportunities for emerging musicians who represent the future of our creative economy. We curate these moments for our clients to connect with them through their passion, offering experiences that resonate with their appreciation for artistry, culture, and excellence.”

Across the weekend the festival will unfold across stages and spaces in the Cape winelands valley, blending world-class live performances, DJs and vinyl selectors with exceptional food, wine and immersive cultural experiences.

More information is available at www.mjfsa.com