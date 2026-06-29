70 years on: Artscape Women’s Humanity Festival marks 1956 Women’s March legacy

The Artscape Women's Humanity Festival returns from 1 to 31 August 2026 with a programme that blends theatre, music, literature and public dialogue, using the arts as a platform to explore equality, inclusion and social change.

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This year's theme, A Place For All, with the sub-theme Women in Action, Vroue in Aksie and Abafazi Kwintshukumo, brings together artists, activists, authors, entrepreneurs and community leaders for a programme centred on women's voices and lived experiences.

Honouring 70 years since the Women’s March

This year’s edition coincides with the 70th anniversary of the historic 1956 Women’s March, shaping a programme that reflects on its legacy and the ongoing struggle for equality in South Africa.

The annual Women's Humanity Walk on 9 August returns as one of the festival's signature events, beginning at the Cape Town Civic Centre and ending at the Artscape complex.

This year's Women's Humanity Walk will honour anti-apartheid activist Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, one of the surviving leaders of the historic 1956 Women's March, linking the festival's programme to one of the defining moments in South Africa's struggle for equality.

Participants will conclude the walk with a symbolic "Stop the Silence" moment, followed by an interfaith blessing.

Woman Zone's Everywoman Project will also unveil two commemorative textile artworks celebrating both the Women's March anniversary and Artscape's 55 years.

Where art meets activism

While theatre and live performance remain central to the programme, this year's festival extends beyond entertainment to tackle issues including gender-based violence, disability inclusion, LGBTQIA+ rights, economic empowerment and mental wellbeing.

According to Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux, the festival continues to create a platform for dialogue around equality and human rights while encouraging communities to move beyond conversation towards action.

A programme spanning stage, screen and storytelling

The programme features a mix of theatre, documentary screenings and literary events.

Highlights include the stage adaptation of Bottelnek Breek Bek, based on Dianne du Toit Albertze's novel, alongside the Afrikaans production Kom Fietna Saam.

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Returning productions include ABFAB, a drag showcase paying tribute to the late Soli Philander, while Divalicious Dames celebrates classical music through drag-mime performance.

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Documentary screenings during the festival include Bones, which examines the return of Sara "Saartjie" Baartman's remains to South Africa, and Falling Forward, featuring Rachel Kolisi's personal story.

Creating space for every voice

The programme also includes panel discussions, workshops, conferences, choir performances and book launches, bringing together organisations and individuals working across advocacy, education and the creative industries.

Beyond the performances, the festival creates space for conversation through panel discussions, workshops, conferences and literary events. Among the featured speakers is Sabrina Walter, founder of Women For Change, who will join discussions on gender-based violence, advocacy and social justice.

Sabrina Walter, founder of Women For Change. Image supplied

Woman Zone will also launch two books during the festival, including Choreographing Rebellion by jackï job and Rusana Philander's memoir, Chasing Deadlines.

Other highlights include the Arise Women of Africa Symposium, the Sisters Women's Conference hosted by Radio Tygerberg and Women Unite's traditional marimba performance.

By combining artistic expression with public dialogue, the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival continues to create space for conversations around equality, inclusion and social justice during Women's Month.

The full programme will be revealed on 8 July 2026. For more information, visit www.artscape.co.za.