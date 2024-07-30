HR & Management HR Tools & Software
    5 steps to successfully adopting new HR technology

    By Jaen Beelders and Mandisi Dube
    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    Technology has been pivotal in transforming the HR field and will continue to be so. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and the forthcoming Industry 5.0, we anticipate even more substantial advancements that will enable us to redefine the future of HR and its contribution to organisations.
    Image source: stokkete –
    Image source: stokkete – 123RF.com

    From recruitment and onboarding to performance management and employee engagement, innovative HR technologies offer countless opportunities to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and elevate the employee experience.

    “With the constant evolution of technology, it is important for HR professionals to keep themselves informed about the latest trends and innovations to remain competitive in the dynamic field of HR management. In remote and hybrid work environments, technology plays an increasingly direct role in employees' daily tasks and collaborative efforts," notes David Cearley, distinguished analyst and VP at Gartner.

    "However, HR leaders are now faced with the growing necessity to approach their technology investments more cautiously than before, considering factors like privacy and ethical considerations stemming from the heightened reliance on technology.”

    Although, HR technology adoption may be a daunting task. Here are five essential steps for HR professionals to adopt new HR technology:

    1. Identify the needs and objectives of your organisation


      2. It's important to fully comprehend the organisation's unique needs and objectives before implementing new HR technologies. Determine the intended results from introducing new technology, pinpoint pain points, and conduct a thorough audit of the current HR procedures.

      Whether the objective is to optimise performance management, increase employee engagement, or improve recruitment efficiency, knowing what the exact goals are will help you make decisions and carry them out.

    2. Research and select the correct technology

      3. HR specialists should do in-depth study to examine the various HR technology options after having a firm grasp of the needs of the organisation. The market is flooded with possibilities, ranging from employee engagement platforms and performance management software to applicant tracking systems (ATS) and human resource information systems (HRIS).

      Consider features, cost-effectiveness, scalability, ease of use, and integration potential while comparing various options. Involve important parties, such as IT specialists and end users, to obtain feedback and guarantee conformity with corporate objectives.

    3. Provide comprehensive training and support

      4. Adequate training and support are necessary to guarantee the seamless adoption and user competency of new HR technology during the transition. Create a thorough training programme that meets the various needs of staff members from various departments and skill levels.

      Provide interactive training sessions, workshops, online guides, and other materials to acquaint users with the new technology's features and capabilities. Create a support system as well, with an IT helpdesk and assigned HR technology advocates who can answer questions, troubleshoot problems, and offer continuous aid to users.

    4. Encourage continuous feedback

      5. The adoption of new HR technology should be viewed as an iterative process rather than a one-time implementation. Encourage open communication and feedback from employees regarding their experience with the new technology.

      Regularly solicit feedback through surveys, focus groups, or one-on-one discussions to identify areas for improvement and address any challenges or concerns that may arise. Leverage feedback to make necessary adjustments, refine processes, and enhance user experience over time.

      By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, HR professionals can ensure that the technology remains aligned with evolving organisational needs and delivers maximum value.

    5. Monitor performance and measure ROI

      6. To gauge the effectiveness of new HR technology and justify the investment, HR professionals must establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to track progress and measure return on investment (ROI).

      Monitor key metrics such as time-to-fill for recruitment, employee satisfaction scores, turnover rates, productivity levels, and cost savings attributable to the new technology.

      Analyse data regularly to assess the impact of the technology on HR processes, employee engagement, and overall organisational performance. Use insights gained from performance metrics to make data-driven decisions, optimise processes, and demonstrate the value of HR technology initiatives to stakeholders.

    In conclusion, adopting new HR technology is a journey that requires careful planning, strategic implementation, and ongoing adaptation.

    Ultimately, while there is existing excitement around the top technology trends, HR leaders must strive to understand their own technology needs and capabilities. This involves making decisions in collaboration with different functions of their organisation, rather than in isolation.

    By following these five steps, HR professionals can effectively navigate the challenges of adopting new technology and leverage its full potential to drive organisational success, enhance employee experiences, and stay ahead in a competitive business environment. Embrace change, empower employees, and harness the transformative power of technology to shape the future of HR.

    Mandisi Dube, B. Comm Financial Management Honours, Reward Administrator (Sara), Client Executive at 21st Century, mdube@21century.co.za and Jaén Beelders, MComm Industrial Psychology, Executive Director of 21st Century Analytics, jbeelders@21Century.co.za

