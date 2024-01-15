2024 Dakar stage 7 results – Racing resumes

Some big names fell out of contention in the opening week of racing. These include, race leader at the time, Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Stephane Peterhansel and defending champ Nasser Al-Attiyah.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/