2024 Dakar stage 7 results – Racing resumes

The 2024 Dakar Rally took its traditional mid-race break on Saturday. There was loads of drama during the first week of racing. Read more about the opening week of the race at this link . Racers may have taken a break from a tough week of racing, but there was plenty of work to do for the support crews. Racing resumed on Sunday with 2024 Dakar stage 7. The stage was over 800 km with 483 km of that timed.