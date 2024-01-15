Industries

    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    The sixth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally was a two-part affair. The 48 Hr Chrono, as it is called, dished up plenty of drama. Read more about the stage here. The bulk of the fast crews had just a few km to go this morning to complete 2024 Dakar stage 6. An early start meant that most were done with the stage by the time we were having breakfast in SA.
    2024 Dakar stage 6 results- 48 hour chrono ends

    12 of the front-running cars made it to an overnight stop that left just 112 km to drive this morning. There was no connectivity at the overnight camps, which meant no crew had any idea of where they were in relation to their rivals.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


