MultiChoice introduces chatbot for better customer experience

8 Jun 2021
MultiChoice has introduced an artificial intelligence (IA) chatbot called The Ultimate Master of Information (T.U.M.I), this service is available 24/7 to answer customer queries about products and services.

At the moment the customers are able to clear decoder errors, check balances, reconnect products, make payments manage holiday home viewing and change packaging using T.U.M.I.

T.U.M.I currently can only be accessed through the DStv website and will be made available on other platforms in time.
